News: iMyFone launches AnyTo app’s new version enabling Android and iOS users to switch GPS locations anytime | CitizenWire

iMyFone introduces a more recent version of an excellent app they call AnyTo to now facilitate Android users to change the background on their devices

GUANGDONG, Shenzhen /CitizenWire/ -- iMyFone is established as a solutions provider for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and Mac devices. They have launched several applications that are user-friendly and exhibit good features. AnyTo is a remarkable addition to the products iMyFone has developed for more than five years to optimize Android device usage.



The new and more efficient version of AnyTo has facilitated the change in location for Android users. The astoundingly positive response from iMyFone's 35 million users worldwide has always been a source of energy for their creative team.



"There is always a need for innovative solutions, and we thought of an easy-to-use app that can help users change their GPS location to anywhere in the world. With the new version of AnyTo, any place and anything is possible for Android users as well. Initially, we began the app for iOS devices, but Android users also need this app for several games and social media," expressed Dean Huang, CEO of iMyFone. "We ensure that all the features of AnyTo are straightforward to use and are efficient for all kinds of smart devices. If you want to explore faraway places, play games from varied locations, or put up interesting social media content, AnyTo is the real answer."



MAIN FEATURES OF THE NEW ANYTO



The team of iMyFone takes pride in the advanced additions in the features of this incredible location changing app:



* Enables users to instantly alter GPS location from one place to another without a hitch on all iOS / Android devices.



* The user can conveniently plan a route on the map, even moving at a differentiated speed.



* People using AnyTo have reported that it is the best solution to deal with location-restricted applications such as Virtual Reality games, social media, etc.



iMyFone brings AnyTo for iPhone and Android users to change their location so that they can share social media posts about incredible places. Sometimes we would not want to be tracked for real location. AnyTo makes it easier to fake the current location and seek privacy. No one expected that adding adventure to life with just a location-changing app could be so smooth and quick.



OTHER IMPRESSIVE FEATURES OFFERED BY ANYTO MAY SURPRISE THE READERS:



* AnyTo is quite helpful for dating apps that work on the location feature.



* Some apps offer their services for very few locations, and AnyTo can make anything possible.



* Making travel plans and finding the routes way ahead than reaching the destination is now pretty easy with AnyTo.



* The customized speed features allow a person to manage routes according to speed, either on foot or on a specific vehicle.



* The stops button in AnyTo app helps a user to continue moving at any time along the route.



* This app is beneficial as anyone can save the routing history and use it any time by re-selecting the destination.



Save the history in which you have been. You can re-select these places as your destination or remove them!



Two available modes offer a wide range of choices.



The iMyFone's AnyTo can create routes on the map that depict movement even when you are sitting inside the house. This feature works wonderfully for VR games. The unique element of the location simulator helps create a personalized route as well as a controlled speed.



Furthermore, there is the two-point mode and multi-point mode to deploy GPS movement with for a customized route as required. The multi-point mode enables the user to control a navigation route for two different destinations simultaneously.



About iMyFone



iMyFone is the center of excellence and inspiration for creating apps that can work amazingly for daily issues of iOS & Android devices. The team at iMyFone also aims to facilitate Windows PC and Mac usage through well-developed applications.



