News: Encore Green Environmental Technologies and Licensing Announces Water Desalination Technology Purchase | CitizenWire

New Tech Ensures Pathway for Soil Health, Carbon Capture for ESG

CHEYENNE, Wyo. /CitizenWire/ -- Encore Green Environmental Technologies & Licensing (EGETL) announces the purchase of water treatment technology equipment formerly known as NOMAD from XRI/Fountain Quail.



"The NOMAD desalination technology is the most capable, reliable, and energy efficient technology available to treat industrial by-product water. It's held that title for almost 20 years now and remains the only proven and cost-effective thermal evaporator available at commercial scale," said Darren Smith, Encore Green Environmental's Chief Technology Officer. "Combined with our Conservation By-Design(tm) methodology, this is the energy industry's way forward for ESG."



The agreement to purchase has been signed and set to close by June 21st. NOMAD has generated in excess of 30 million barrels of freshwater from Texas oil and gas fields alone and EGETL will be incorporating design improvements and offering the next generation NOMAD to the agricultural community.



"With our sister company, Carbon Asset Network and the nonprofit, Synergy for Ecological Solutions, this new purchase accelerates our ability to serve our agricultural partners," says John Robitaille, CEO of Encore Green Environmental and Director of Carbon Asset Network. "By cleaning by-product industrial water for surface application, we create a new source of water for the arid West. This exponentially improves soil health, which traps more carbon in the soil and roots and less carbon in our air. This is a new day for agriculture and environmentalism, with a turn-key path to meet ESG goals."



"Encore Green has developed a relationship with Brent Halldorson and we are delighted to carry on the NOMAD legacy that he and his family started in Calgary years ago. Brent and his father's vision is now coupled with agriculture where there will always be a need for freshwater," says Marvin Nash, Encore Green Environmental's Co-Founder.



Encore Green Environmental Technologies & Licensing is a sister company of Encore Green Environmental in Cheyenne, Wyoming.



To learn more, visit



- https://www.encoregreenenvironmental.com/

- CarbonAssetNetwork.com

- https://synergyforecologicalsolutions.org/



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0208s2p-encore-green-300dpi.jpg



Learn More: https://www.encoregreenenvironmental.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.