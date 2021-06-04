News: Porter-Gaud School recognizes Bill Ennis for exceptional leadership and service | CitizenWire

CHARLESTON, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- The Porter-Gaud School, located in Charleston South Carolina, announced it has awarded the Annual Sandra and Hank Cheves Leadership Award to Bill Ennis for his Exceptional Dedication and Service to The Porter-Gaud School, its Foundation and Endowment.



Bill Ennis is a Daniel Island resident and two of his Children attended Porter-Gaud School.



About Porter-Gaud:



The Porter-Gaud School is an independent coeducational college preparatory day school in Charleston, in the U.S. state of South Carolina.



Porter-Gaud has an enrollment of some 1000 students, comprising an elementary school, middle school, and high school, and is located on the banks of the Ashley River.



More information: https://www.portergaud.edu/



