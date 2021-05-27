News: Capacity LLC Redefines Its Brand Identity Around a Mission to Deliver Delight | CitizenWire

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Capacity LLC, trusted leader in modern order management and direct-to-consumer eCommerce fulfillment, is proud to share a new website and digital assets that define the company's identity at a pivotal moment.



At a time when more than ever before consumers are finding what they need online - and forming deeper relationships with retail brands as they do so - Capacity's mission has shifted. While the same commitment to B2B retail excellence and best-in-class fulfillment technology remains, the increased focus on eCommerce has crystalized the company's primary goal as a true 3PL partner: deliver delight to the customers of the brands that Capacity serves.



Summarizing the importance of the company's new creative direction and digital identity, Capacity CSO Thom Campbell says: "Capacity's deep roots in the fulfillment sector make us an experienced partner, but we understand that we also need to be as dynamic and agile as our brand partners. As an extension of their brands, Capacity has a mission to make the order experience feel frictionless and excite the end customer with every package we ship. Our team knows we need to deliver delight with every order we pick, pack and ship."



As the world prepares to move from restrictions to recovery and growth, collaborative partnerships are more crucial than ever. With purpose-built new facilities, new locations, and veteran and fresh team members adding a concrete foundation from which to deliver that digital promise, Capacity is uniquely positioned to help brands scale their business and perfectly frame their customer's experience through exceptional order fulfillment.



To experience Capacity's fresh take on order fulfillment, visit https://www.capacityllc.com/



Watch the video for "Deliver Delight" here: https://www.capacityllc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/CAPACITY-DELIGHT-MASTER-YOUTUBE-4.6.21_2.mp4



About Capacity LLC:



Since 1999, Capacity LLC has delighted clients and their customers by delivering exceptional order experiences, via custom-engineered fulfillment solutions, value-added services, and tier-one technology. Strategic locations on each coast and in the midwest reduce transit times, facilitate cost-effective shipping, and provide flexible transportation solutions. Our coastal facilities are close to the major ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and Newark/New York.



Capacity also has well-developed infrastructure serving the European market, with fulfillment operations in the UK near London's Gatwick Airport, in partnership with Yusen Logistics subsidiary ILG UK. The company provides domestic and international distribution for brands with a global reach.



Learn more at: https://www.capacityllc.com/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/N0GGWuRd6iU



Learn More: https://www.capacityllc.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.