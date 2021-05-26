News: Sponsor A Ride Will Underwrite Local Trips for Essential Workers during VTA Shutdown in San Jose Area | CitizenWire

CUPERTINO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Due to the tragic shooting today at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, Sponsor a Ride is underwriting local Uber and Lyft trips for all essential workers, medical personnel, and first responders who cannot get to their jobs due to the VTA shutdown, according to Logistics coordinator Mirna Saraswati.



As the rail yard is still an active crime scene, light rail service will be disrupted until the end of today, and perhaps tomorrow.



Check local news for updates. We will continue subsidizing trips until noon Thursday or until VTA service is back to normal.



Go to https://www.sponsoraride.net/ and follow instructions to be reimbursed for rides. Please, only essential travel qualifies, not shopping or pleasure trips.



INFORMATION: https://www.sponsoraride.net/



TWITTER: https://twitter.com/RideSponsor



INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/sponsoraride/

Learn More: https://www.sponsoraride.net/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.