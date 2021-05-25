News: UnitedLayer Recognized As ‘Innovators’ in Micro Quadrant: Data Center Colocation Report by MarketsandMarkets | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- UnitedLayer, a leading colocation service provider based out of San Francisco, was recognized as "Innovators" in MarketsandMarkets' Data Center Colocation Micro Quadrant Report.



According to recent research, "UnitedLayer offers innovative colocation services that come with on-demand scalability. These services help customers add additional storage, compute, and networking resources to meet the increasing business demands." UnitedLayer has almost two decades of experience serving SMBs, enterprises, government agencies with the data center, managed services, hosted private cloud IaaS, and hybrid cloud management solutions.



UnitedLayer is a major colocation, private cloud, data center modernization, and managed services provider with 14 data centers, 200 pops, supporting 300+ carriers, 10,000+ businesses globally with its cutting-edge colocation facilities based out of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. UnitedLayer's leading product portfolio includes next-generation colocation services, G3 on-demand private cloud, UnitedEdge, UnitedSecure, Multicloud Data Center Modernization platform, Mutlicloud Connectivity, and UnitedServices.



The company's colocation is integrated with AWS Outpost, Google Anthos, and Azure Arc using its Multicloud Data Center Modernization Platform. It enables service providers to manage all aspects of their data center footprint in their colocation cabinets by displaying different network connections and traffic data views.



Our software-defined multicloud data center is a technology platform that converts any data center into a modern hybrid cloud and multicloud data center. On-demand scalability into private and public cloud resources, on-demand connectivity into carriers, private and public clouds with UnitedConnect, comprehensive remote management capabilities, and DevOps automation enable complete remote management of your data center colocation cabinets, hardware infrastructure, and hybrid cloud with a single pane of glass.



"UnitedLayer's colocation data centers are seismically rated for protection against earthquakes and are equipped with outage protection capabilities. These facilities are scalable, offer good connectivity with over 300 points of presence, and provide 99.999% uptime. The company data centers comply with various green regulatory standards to ensure long-term sustainability," said Ritesh Chawrashe, Assistant Manager at MarketsandMarkets.



Acknowledging the recognition, Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UnitedLayer, said, "With UnitedLayer, we have almost two decades of experience in building, managing, and delivering some of the most complex enterprise-grade colocation solutions across TMT, Retail, Logistics, Oil and Gas, Government and BFSI sector. This recognition demonstrates our long experience to deliver high quality and innovative products in the market."



About UnitedLayer:



UnitedLayer is a major Colocation, Private Cloud, and Managed Services provider that operates data centers in 14 geographies across 5 continents. We design, build, and manage Enterprise-Grade Colocation, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud solutions that meet the high performance, security, agility, and scalability requirements to serve enterprises' unique business needs.



About MarketsandMarkets:



MarketsandMarkets™ is the world's largest revenue impact company, serving over 7500 customers and providing strategic analysis services. Over ten years, MNM has identified and researched all high-growth use cases, technologies, ecosystems converging across multiple industries. 80% of the top 2000 companies globally rely on MarketsandMarkets for determining the new high growth and niche revenue opportunities.



