News: FormFree announces Former JPMorgan Chase Division CEO Kevin Watters joins its Board of Directors | CitizenWire

ATHENS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- FormFree® today welcomed Kevin Watters to its board of directors. Watters is a payments, mortgage lending and business banking leader known for his ability to successfully and rapidly scale financial services businesses through operational and technology transformation.



Watters was a pioneer in the branchless banking space, serving as chief marketing officer of Wingspan (a Bank One subsidiary) and president of Bank One's corporate internet group until its acquisition by JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). Watters served in multiple senior executive positions during his 18-year tenure at JPMorgan Chase, including five years as president of the investment bank's internet group and five years as CEO of its business banking division. Subsequently, he served as CEO of mortgage banking, where he played a critical role in restoring profitability to the division after the financial crisis. In his final year at the company, Watters was named CEO of Chase card services, which encompasses Chase's consumer, small business and commercial lines of business.



Since retiring from JPMorgan Chase, Watters has taken on roles as an advisor and educator. In 2019, Watters began teaching finance as an adjunct professor at Tulane University. In 2020, Watters joined Lightyear Capital, a New York-based private equity firm focused on financial services, as senior advisor to Fund V, which focuses on digitalization in the financial sector and payments technologies. In March 2021, Watters was tapped by Boston Consulting Group as a senior advisor.



"FormFree's vision for putting consumers in control of their Financial DNA, evangelized by founder Brent Chandler and brought to life by a dedicated team of innovators, is compelling and timely. I am very pleased to help shape FormFree's trajectory as a member of its board of directors," said Watters. "My experience helping financial services businesses scale will be valuable to FormFree as it continues bringing to market innovative technologies that foster a more inclusive financial sector."



"Kevin's deep knowledge of the payments, lending and banking sectors will be a boon to FormFree as we create cutting-edge solutions that promote consumer accessibility to financial services without increasing lender risk," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "We are proud to count Kevin as an advisor and welcome him to our board."



About FormFree



FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications.



FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey®.



For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.



Twitter: @RealFormFree #mortgageindustry #fintech #financialinclusion #peoplemovers



Learn More: https://www.formfree.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.