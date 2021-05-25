News: DataNumen SQL Recovery 5.9: Maximum Repair and Multilingual Interface | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- DataNumen, the manufacturer and vendor of cutting-edge recovery tools, announces the release of DataNumen SQL Recovery 5.9. In addition to the quick and exhaustive recovery of inaccessible SQL data files, the updated solution offers a multilingual interface with the support of English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.



Companies and individuals all over the world choose Microsoft SQL Server as their database management system, because it is user-friendly, scalable, and easy to configure. However, MDF and NDF files, which are used by MS SQL Server to store data, are prone to damage and corruption. To avoid the disruption of business processes, it is advisable to install DataNumen SQL Recovery and repair corrupt SQL Server files quickly and exhaustively.



DataNumen SQL Recovery is a time-tested solution that demonstrates the highest recovery rate in the market (92.6%, while the second-best tool reaches only 63.2%). It supports large files up to 16TB and performs batch processing, which is a great time-saver for those who need to repair multiple files.



Besides, DataNumen SQL Recovery is known for its simple and clear interface. In the latest version 5.9, it has become even more user-friendly thanks to the support of nine more languages. If a user has problems with the English language, they can switch to French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Italian, Korean, Japanese, or Simplified Chinese.



DataNumen SQL Recovery restores:



- MDF and NDF files created by any version of SQL Server



- both the data and the elements of table structure



- deleted entries, encrypted database files



- indexes, views, triggers, defaults, sparse columns, rules, scalar functions, table-valued functions, and stored procedures



- batches of MDF and NDF files



- large files up to 16TB



- NDF and MDF files on ISO images, virtual machine disks, virtual hard disks, etc.



Learn more about DataNumen SQL Recovery at https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/



Pricing and Availability



DataNumen SQL Recovery 5.9 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. It supports SQL Server from 2005 to 2019. The free evaluation version is available for downloading, the license price starts from 69.95 USD.



About DataNumen



Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software, and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.



For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.



