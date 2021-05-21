News: The Pap Corps Donates $2 Million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center | CitizenWire

May is National Cancer Research Month

DEERIELD BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Overcoming the numerous obstacles imposed by the pandemic, The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research displayed their indomitable spirit during their May Presidents Zoom meeting when they announced a $2 million donation to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The nonprofit has made numerous multimillion dollar donations to support research at South Florida's only NCI Designated cancer center; however, this year's gift required tremendous determination and innovative fundraising.



"I cannot tell you how grateful I am for the way our board and our 20,000 members rallied during these difficult times," said Susan Dinter, chair of The Pap Corps. "While COVID-19 stopped many things, it did not stop cancer or our members! I am so proud of the incredible resourcefulness of our wonderful volunteers and am thrilled that during National Cancer Research Month we were able to make this substantial donation."



Pap Corps members, throughout all 50 chapters, created virtual versions of their usual fundraisers and also developed new strategies, events and campaigns to raise money. In addition, the launch of the Giving Train monthly donation program, brick and bench sales at The Garden of Hope in Deerfield Beach and the growth of events in Palm Beach helped the organization develop new paths for fundraising.



During the Zoom meeting, Dr. Stephen Nimer, Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center spoke to the members and thanked them for their commitment and generosity.



"While we were unable to gather in person for this check presentation, I know everyone felt a tremendous sense of accomplishment," stated Sally Berenzweig, who assumed the role of CEO in January 2021. "Working with these incredible volunteers during the past months has truly been an inspiration, and I look forward to what we will achieve during the months ahead."



ABOUT THE PAP CORPS



Since its founding in 1952, The Pap Corps has donated more than $110 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including a historic $50 million pledge in 2016 dedicating The Pap Corps Campus at Sylvester in Deerfield Beach. The Pap Corps derives its name from Dr. George Papanicolaou, a pioneer in cytopathology and early cancer detection, who introduced the world to the revolutionary 'Pap' test. A small group of women began the organization to support his efforts, and over the decades it has grown into an organization of over 20,000 men and women, in over 50 chapters, who raise funds to support all types of cancers.



Learn more: https://www.thepapcorps.org/



Media Contact:

Kay Renz

Kay@KRPRMediagroup.com



Learn More: http://www.papcorps.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.