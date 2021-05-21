News: Springer Realty Group Names Stu Schulman as President | CitizenWire

New president Stu Schulman will lead Springer Realty Group's growth strategy and bring its unique entrepreneurial-focused agency model into new markets

EXTON, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Springer Realty Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Stu Schulman as its new president. Stu joins the company after serving as Vice President, Client Relationships & Sales at MOBE, a healthcare service that partners with employers and insurers to help people achieve their health and wellness goals.



While at MOBE, Stu leveraged trusted relationships to develop several major partnerships. Having served in multiple leadership roles, in his five years there, he was recognized for his outstanding leadership and contribution to the company culture.



Stu brings 25 years of experience into his new role as president of Springer Realty Group. He has previously served in progressive leadership roles in complex, matrixed organizations, and he has a strong track record driving operational excellence and initiating quick, effective changes in processes, tools, and capabilities that improve peoples' experiences, optimize efficiencies, and maximize growth.



"I have known Stu for over 40 years, and I am thrilled to have him on board to help guide our company into our next phase of expansion and growth," says Dave Springer, CEO of Springer Realty Group. "Stu has a big entrepreneurial spirit which is very important here as well as many years of sales and executive leadership experience."



Springer Realty Group (SRG) has been in business for 12 years, and they have experienced very strong growth largely because of their unique agency model. SRG uses a more streamlined model that allows its REALTORS® to keep 100% of their commissions while leveraging technology, reducing overhead, and providing agents with the freedom and flexibility to run their businesses as they see fit.



Since the inception of SRG, their full-service realtor model has worked especially well for realtors as they are able to focus on running, growing, and investing in their business all while remaining competitive in the marketplace.



As president of Spring Realty Group, Stu will help lead the overarching strategy and growth of the company. He will have a heightened attention to retaining agents and ensuring their experience supports their choice to keep SRG as their broker.



Secondly, Stu will be looking at opportunities to grow the company's base of REALTORS® and expand into markets where REALTORS® can keep 100% of their commissions and are provided a collaborative, friendly, warm environment that supports the growth of their business.



"With Stu at the helm, I am very excited about the future of our company." Springer continues. "His skills and expertise will help us bring in more experienced and entrepreneurial-minded REALTORS® who want to enjoy the fruits of their labor while providing buyers and sellers with the best possible client experience."



To learn more about Springer Realty Group, go to https://www.springerrealtygroup.com/



About Springer Realty Group:



Springer Realty Group is a locally owned, non-franchise brokerage that was founded in 2009. SRG has experienced strong growth since its founding, and within the past few years alone, they have grown in transactions by 300%. SRG runs a nimble and streamlined operation leveraging the most advanced technology and marketing methods to maintain a competitive edge within the marketplace. They have top area agents, an in-house design team, and social media experts who work synergistically to deliver optimal results for clients. SRG is now licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.



Currently licensed in 4 states, SRG has six convenient office locations throughout Pennsylvania to serve the needs of its growing clientele. Their offices are located in:

* Exton

* Wyomissing

* Limerick

* Blue Bell

* Chadds Ford

* Media



MULTIMEDIA:



Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0521s2p-StuSchulman-300dpi.jpg



Caption: Springer Realty Group President Stu Schulman.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Dave Springer

Springer Realty Group

740 Springdale Dr., Suite 100

Exton, Pa 19341

Mobile: 610-202-2859

Office: 484-498-4000

dspringer@springerrealtygroup.com



Learn More: https://www.springerrealtygroup.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.