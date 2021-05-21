News: DediPath Expands and Adds New Dallas Location in The Infomart Building | CitizenWire

HOCKESSIN, Del. /CitizenWire/ -- DediPath, a high bandwidth low latency IaaS provider today announces it has expanded its footprint into the Dallas market. DediPath offers several services in the Dallas market including DDoS protected enterprise level low latency dedicated servers, virtual private servers, IP transit, and colocation.



"We are very excited about our new Dallas location. We heard our clients loud and clear and Dallas was a market they were asking for. Being in the Infomart which is carrier neutral and one of the most connected buildings in Dallas allows us to connect to more tier 1 network providers than traditional facilities in Dallas. With our focus on low latency high bandwidth services there is no better facility for us then the Infomart," stated Mark Jiannino, DediPath's CEO.



Looking to expand your Dallas footprint? Contact our sales team today!



About DediPath



DediPath is a provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) offering dedicated server hosting, virtual private servers, hybrid servers, colocation, and managed services. With a collective 50+ years in IT, managed services, and colocation experience DediPath's founders are focused on creating a strong brand that is focused on providing the best service and support at a highly competitive price.



Learn more: https://dedipath.com/dallas-colocation

Learn More: https://www.dedipath.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.