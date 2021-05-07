News: Siperstein Dermatology Group Reveals Revolutionary Moxi Laser | CitizenWire

State-of-the-art treatment provides patients of all skin types with radiant skin

BOCA RATON, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- In an effort to help patients look and feel their best, Siperstein Dermatology Group reveals the revolutionary Moxi Laser this month. The Moxi Laser is the latest way to revitalize and refresh skin's appearance by improving tone and texture, providing patients with a gentle approach to radiant skin.



"We are so proud to be able to offer our family of patients with this state-of-the-art treatment," said Robyn Siperstein, founder of Siperstein Dermatology Group. "We know our patients are not only interested in pain-free and quick treatments, but also treatments that provide the best possible results with minimal lifestyle drawbacks. The Moxi laser is that solution."



The Moxi laser delivers fractionated laser energy to create micro-coagulation zones that the body then repairs, replacing damaged cells with fresh new ones. Moxi is designed to provide tonal and textural improvements to the face and body, and is a skin renewal option that is safe for all skin types. It is ideal for both patients who are just starting their skin care journey, looking for a light touch up, as well as those wanting something more but with minimal downtime.



Treatment comfortably delivers non-ablative laser energy to revitalize patients' skin to correct the initial signs of sun damage and aging, no matter the season or skin type. This year-round skin procedure affords patients with fast and easy treatment with little to no downtime, simple post care (stay out of the sun), and the option to wear makeup as soon as 24 hours after.



Most patients receive three to four corrective treatments, depending on his/her skin care goals, and then will often schedule regular maintenance treatments throughout the year. Best results are seen three to five days after treatment.



All patients who book Moxi laser treatment in May will receive an additional complimentary treatment on the hands or chest. Complimentary consultations are also offered to determine if patients are candidates for the treatment.



The Group has two state-of-the-art offices. The newest office is located at 1401 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, Fla., and the other office is located at 9897 Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton Beach, Fla. Both offices are open Monday through Friday and select Saturdays. New and existing patients are invited to make an appointment by calling (561) 955-8885 or visiting https://www.sipderm.com.



About Siperstein Dermatology Group



Siperstein Dermatology Group is a privately-owned, state-of-the-art dermatology practice comprised of 10 board certified dermatologists, a board certified facial plastic surgeon, three physicians assistants and three laser technicians who pride themselves on providing the most up-to-date systems and technologies to treat all areas of dermatology including medical, surgical and cosmetic. The team offers skin checks for early skin cancer detection, skin cancer treatment with Mohs surgery and plastic surgery closures, and comprehensive treatment of all skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, hair loss, and more. They also offer a full array of cosmetic services including state-of-the-art lasers for resurfacing wrinkles, removal of brown or red spots and unwanted hair, microneedling with radiofrequency and PRP, coolsculpting, filler and Botox injections, and hydra-dermabrasion facials with dermaplaning.



Learn More: https://www.sipderm.com/

