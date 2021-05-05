News: China Rescue Dogs receives international recognition award for saving dogs despite their need for more funding and adopters | CitizenWire

VASS, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- China Rescue Dogs, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to rescuing and saving dogs from the slaughterhouses, meat trade, abuse, and neglect in China, is the recipient of the "Shining World Compassion Award" by The Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association based out of Taiwan.



According to Supreme Master Ching Hai, leader of the organization, the award was given "for selflessly and passionately striving to save lives, for recognizing the Divine gift animals have for humans, and for your benevolence and wisdom, with high esteem we salute the great compassionate deeds of China Rescue Dogs. May Heaven always shield you and all involved as you find caring homes for the vulnerable, innocent canines."



"We are so blessed and honored to receive this award," admits a determined Jill Stewart President and Founder of China Rescue Dogs. "We hope and pray the recognition will help spotlight the dogs still in China that we are trying to rescue and rehome with their forever families."



Doing what they do is an enormous undertaking. Once the dogs are saved in China, they need shelter, food, and some need medical care. China Rescue Dogs sends thousands of dollars each month to care for these rescue pups while they wait to be transported to North America.



"Getting them here is a logistical nightmare," adds Sam Scaman, a board member for the organization. "One shipment of 20 to 30 dogs' costs upwards of fifty thousand dollars to transport."



The other pressing problem: the saved furry friends need forever families. "We have a long waiting list for Golden Retrievers," says Brandy Cherven, Director of Adoptions for China Rescue Dogs. "It's the other dogs; the often-overlooked mixed breeds that need homes. They are the innocent, the voiceless, and the forgotten. If given the chance, these dogs who were once broken, can become someone's soulmate." Those dogs are available on their website at http://www.ChinaRescueDogs.org.



"Saving dogs and finding them forever homes here in North America is expensive," adds Stewart. "We rely solely on the public for donations to rescue these beautiful babies."



China Rescue Dogs still has 250 additional dogs in China they are trying to feed, support and rescue. If you would like to help save them, you can go to http://www.chinarescuedogs.org/



