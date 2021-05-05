News: Agri-Investment Services Hires Central Oregon Representative | CitizenWire

SALEM, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- Agri-Investment Services recently employed George Riggins as their Central Oregon Representative. Mr. Riggins has a degree in Business Marketing from Carolina University and was previously employed as a market analyst for Fiat Chrysler and as a marketing executive for the Zane Firm.



Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: "George is a wonderful asset to our growing team. He brings significant expertise and experience in market research, digital promotion and content creation."



George will assist the Regional Director's office to design marketing campaigns for assets throughout Oregon. He will also act as the Central Oregon lead for the Farm & Ranch Division. As the Farm & Ranch lead, George will represent brokerage clients throughout Central Oregon in the marketing and sale of farm, ranch and recreational real estate. George will operate out of Bend, Oregon.



Agri-Investment Services is the agricultural and natural resources division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate which has more than 30 locations in Oregon and Washington. Agri-Investment Services specializes in assisting clients with the acquisition and disposition of farm, forest, ranch and recreational assets throughout the Northwest.



