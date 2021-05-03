News: Westerwood’s Free Virtual Hear Better Class Offers Insights, Tips and Technological Solutions to Help Manage Hearing Loss | CitizenWire

Drs. Tremblay and Wallhagen Share Their Knowledge and Expertise as Part of Better Hearing and Speech Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- The Westerwood Life Care community is offering a free, virtual "Hear Better" class in honor of May's Better Hearing and Speech Month. Dr. Kelly Tremblay and Dr. Margaret Wallhagen will review high-tech, low-cost solutions to help manage hearing loss in everyday conversations.



"Hearing loss is one of the most common chronic sensory problems we experience," said Dr. Tremblay. "There are low-cost options and resources that can help someone have a better quality of life."



The online class "Hear Better: 10 Low-Cost & High-Tech Tips" is being offered on Tuesday, May 11 at 1 p.m. EDT. RSVP at https://explorefriendshipvillage.org/events/.



Do you have trouble hearing? Here are a few questions to ask:



1 - Are you over the age of 65? (yes/no)



2 - Do you often ask people to repeat themselves? (yes/no)



3 - Do you often think people mumble? (yes/no)



4 - Do you have difficulty hearing when there is background noise present? (yes/no)



5 - Do friends and family suggest you get your hearing tested? (yes/no)



If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, there is a good chance you do have some type of hearing loss. Approximately one in three people over 65 years of age will experience some degree of hearing problems.



Dr. Margaret Wallhagen, RN, PhD, FAAN is a Professor of Physiological Nursing at the University of California, San Francisco. She is a former board trustee of The Hearing Loss Association of America.



Dr. Kelly Tremblay PhD, FAAA is a neuroscientist, audiologist and advocate. She is a Board Trustee of The Hearing Loss Association of America and works as an advocate to get the word out about health and hearing for seniors. She is also a contributor to the World Health Organization.



Westerwood, formerly Friendship Village Columbus, is a 23-acre, scenic retirement community just off the beaten path and minutes from downtown Westerville and Otterbein University. The active resident community loves lifelong learning, artistic pursuits, exercising, giving back and connecting with nature. Westerwood is the only true nonprofit Life Care community near Westerville and offers a top-rated, full continuum of care, including a Life Care Contract to provide predictable monthly living expenses regardless of care levels needed.



Rooted in the northeast side of Columbus since 1978, this wooded oasis offers restaurant-quality dining cooked from scratch, wellness classes with a personal trainer, an arts studio, a woodshop and gardens in a friendly atmosphere where ageless spirits can indulge their curiosity. Westerwood is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit community. It is ranked as a 2020 Choice community by the Holleran Group in recognition of an exemplary culture of resident engagement. Westerwood also has SageCare certification and received the 2020 Best of Business: Retirement Community award. Learn more at http://liveatwesterwood.org/.



Learn More: https://www.liveatwesterwood.org/

