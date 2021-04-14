News: Indigo in Motion: long-time studio is in high gear and on a new path | CitizenWire

Indigo's goal is to become one of the leaders in motion for the automotive and other industries needing creative storytelling

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- For more than 20 years Indigo Studios has been creating beautiful CGI content for its long-standing clients like Caterpillar, Ford, Daimler AG and Hasbro, to name a few. Once again, Indigo has pushed the creative bar even further by launching Indigo in Motion, a dedicated motion design and VFX platform in their Atlanta offices, with the studio's Detroit, Chicago and London offices supporting the charge.



A link to our latest reel can be found here: https://indigostudios.com/reel/



Indigo's goal is to become one of the leaders in motion for the automotive and other industries needing creative storytelling.



"When we commit to a new offering for our clients, we don't do it halfway," said Peter Stamos, CEO of Indigo Studios. "Our clients are part of our family. And we're an extension of their marketing teams. So, it's only natural for us to make big decisions like this one, with them in mind."



Building and investing in the studio's infrastructure pipeline was a large part of this venture for Indigo. But that was only half of the investment. "We knew that if Indigo in Motion was going to be successful, we would need to bring on board some of the very best artists in the business," Stamos said. "So, that's what we did."



Indigo hired Felipe Roque, a seasoned artist in CGI and 3D, and a solid leader in the automotive sector. "Felipe was a must-have for us," said Indigo's Director of CGI Chris Clor. "To call him a 'car enthusiast' is selling it short. This guy, lives and breathes automobiles - and that dedication is reflected in his art."



Also added to the Indigo in Motion roster are Senior 3D artists Corin Segar and Dariusz Macowski, with decades of combined automotive experience.



Stamos is quick to note that the changes to his studio are added services and not replacement services. "We've invested in motion but we're still in the business of making beautiful CGI stills," he said. "Client demand is high in both areas and we're pleased to provide our expertise in both. Now, we're simply offering a whole new opportunity for our current clients and for clients to come."



Founded in 1996, Indigo Studios is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices in Chicago, Detroit and London, England. With services that include production, CGI, animation, motion design, VFX, retouching and experiential, Indigo Studios is always looking for what's at the heart of an experience and expressing it, picture perfect. Because, Indigo believes the best way to tell a good story is to tell it beautifully.



