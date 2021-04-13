News: American Freedom Foundation Launches ‘Your Next Mission’ – A New Initiative Supporting Our Veterans | CitizenWire

12th Sergeant Major of the Army, Jack L. Tilley, Retired, to Host 'Your Next Mission' Podcast Series to Support Warriors Transitioning from Military to Civilian Life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- The American Freedom Foundation announces Your Next Mission™-- a new initiative supporting our Veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses as they transition from military to civilian life. The goal of Your Next Mission™ is to help our Veterans write the next chapter of their lives and to make a real impact in the lives of those who have served our country.



VIDEO: 12th SMA (R) Jack L. Tilley "Your Next Mission™" VIDEO INTRODUCTION (Dropbox): https://t.e2ma.net/click/6qhm1y/ay5gkrd/y07i9oi



12th SMA (R) Jack L. Tilley states, "Your Next Mission is an extension of AFF's long-standing mission of helping Veterans and families. It is something I've devoted my life to and will continue until the day I die."



Your Next Mission™ will provide digital and online content, resources, and support to Veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses. It offers guidance and insight by creating opportunities by which they can receive assistance transitioning from military to civilian life. Your Next Mission™ will help turn their military experience into a tactical advantage in the civilian world.



Your Next Mission™ assistance to Veterans and their families will include:



*The Your Next Mission™ podcast hosted by Jack L. Tilley, 12th Sergeant Major of the Army and Co-Founder of the American Freedom Foundation. Created in partnership with Cloudcast Media, the podcast features insightful conversations with subject matter experts from the military and civilian communities.



*Identifying job opportunities through strategic partnerships with corporations.



*Providing specialized services such as understanding VA benefits and entitlements, employment, healthcare, education, and many others subjects through strategic partnerships with other nonprofit VSOs.



*Holding career-building events focused on hiring and networking.



*Creating outreach programs to educate our country about the service and the sacrifice our military service members and their families make each and every day, and the positive difference they can make in the civilian world.



Dedicated sponsors include American Freedom Foundation, Cavalry Agency, Purdue University Global, Veterans United Home Loans and Navy Federal Credit Union.



The podcast is available at https://yournextmission.org/ and all of your favorite podcast channels.



For more information, please email us at SMATilley@yournextmission.org, or call (844) 424-1134 and visit www.YourNextMission.org.



ABOUT AMERICAN FREEDOM FOUNDATION



In return for their service and sacrifices made for our country, the American Freedom Foundation, founded in 2004, believes Veterans, military service members, and their families are deserving of support that empowers and enables them to lead confident and productive lives. AFF serves and supports them by creating awareness and building support for their service, sacrifice, and needs through partnerships with military-focused organizations and always will be relentlessly driven to bettering the lives of these heroes and their families.



Throughout its short history, the American Freedom Foundation has made grants of approximately $1.2 million to more than 30 military organizations and awarded over 1,200 full and partial scholarships to military spouses and their dependents in 50 states and 8 countries through the AFF/Purdue University Global Military Scholarship program valued in excess of $9.2 million. Through the AFF national Veteran's employment initiative program, Warriors To The Workforce, thousands of Veterans have been connected to hundreds of participating companies for employment opportunities. Please reach out to us at www.americanfreedomfoundation.org



ABOUT JACK L. TILLEY 12TH SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY, RETIRED



A native of Vancouver, Washington, Tilley was sworn in as the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army on June 23, 2000, and served until January 15, 2004. A career soldier, he had held many leadership positions within the Department of the Army and Unified Command environments.



As Sergeant Major of the Army, Tilley served as the Army Chief of Staff's personal advisor on all enlisted-related matters, particularly in areas affecting Soldier training and quality of life. He devoted the majority of his time to traveling throughout the Army observing training and talking to soldiers and their families. He sits on a wide variety of councils and boards that make decisions affecting enlisted soldiers and their families and is routinely invited to testify before Congress.



A Vietnam War Veteran, SMA Tilley has held a variety of important leadership positions throughout his 36-year career including tank commander, section leader, drill sergeant, platoon sergeant, senior instructor, operations sergeant, first sergeant, and command sergeant major. His military education includes the First Sergeants Course and the Sergeants Major Academy.



Among his numerous awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star with V Device, Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals.



After retirement, SMA Tilley has continued his advocacy for all service members and their families. He is co-founder of the American Freedom Foundation, a 501(c) 3 public benefit corporation organized to honor, serve and support our Veterans and the families of America's armed forces and raise money and awareness through partnerships with military-focused organizations.



SMA Tilley has also become a successful management consultant, working with top Fortune 500 companies on a variety of projects and programs that are unique to the military community. He is President/CEO of J.Tilley Inc., founded in 2005. Co-founder of Pinnacle Five, LLC, marketing, consulting, and contracting company, crafted with members who held the senior enlisted position within the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.



A well sought-after public speaker, whose primary topic raises the public consciousness in support of military service members and Veterans. SMA Tilley is currently Senior Vice President for Leadership Development with NewDay USA, a senior advisor to the American Security Council Foundation, and a member of Mission Readiness: Military Leaders for Kids. He is also the author of his book "A Soldier's Life."



