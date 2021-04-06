News: Kelly Toyota & Kelly Hyundai are Open and Ready to serve Lehigh Valley and Eastern Pennsylvania | CitizenWire

HAMBURG, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- The Kelly Automotive Group is pleased to announce the acquisition and addition of two new dealerships. Kelly Toyota and Kelly Hyundai are setting up shop in the former Freedom Toyota and Freedom Hyundai locations of Hamburg, Pa. The new stores will not miss a beat and will be up and running immediately.



The dealerships are located where I-78 meets route 61 across from Cabela's.



The addition of Kelly Toyota and Kelly Hyundai will round out the Kelly Auto Group's list of dealerships to 12 franchises in eight locations consisting of Kelly Nissan on Route 33 in Easton, Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge/Ram, Buick/GMC, and Mitsubishi on the Lehigh Street Auto-mile in Emmaus, and Ford and Infiniti in Melbourne, Florida.



"Our goal has been to expand in the Greater Lehigh Valley and Eastern Pennsylvania and we've been watching the steady retail growth along Route 61 in Hamburg since Cabela's opened." Commented KAG President Greg Kelly. "Toyota and Hyundai are sought after brands with large owner bases and impressive product lineups. That combination of great product and great people working at the dealerships made it the perfect time for us to expand to Hamburg. It's less than 20 minutes from Lehigh County and we'll make it even more convenient for our Lehigh Valley customers by offering online buying and home delivery.



Visit https://www.kellytoyotaofhamburg.com/ and https://www.kellyhyundaiofhamburg.com/ today to start your car shopping journey.



For over 50 Years the Kelly Dealerships have been committed to the Risk Free satisfaction of their customers by providing services like their exclusive 3 day Money Back guarantee on all new and used cars.

Learn More: https://www.kellycar.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.