News: SimpleNexus Welcomes Andria Lightfoot as Vice President of Professional Services | CitizenWire

Renowned mortgage technologist joins SimpleNexus to enhance consultative value of professional service teams

LEHI, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the hire of mortgage industry veteran, Andria Lightfoot, PMP, CSM, as vice president of professional services. In this role, Lightfoot will be responsible for ensuring SimpleNexus' professional service teams deliver industry-leading consultative and implementation services.



Most recently Lightfoot served as chief operations officer at George Mason Mortgage, LLC, where she led mortgage operations, provided strategy for enterprise software solutions and implemented innovative change management initiatives. During her six-year tenure at George Mason, Lightfoot reduced turn-times by three business days, increased application pull-through by 12% and reduced TRID tolerance cures by 150%.



Previously, Lightfoot led technology strategy at Prosperity Home Mortgage and J.G. Wentworth Home Lending. She has also served as senior business analyst at renowned mortgage technology consulting firm Teraverde.



“Andria is a proven mortgage technology leader with a demonstrated ability to improve processes,” said SimpleNexus President Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “Her experience leading transformational operational initiatives at mortgage lending organizations will be of great value to SimpleNexus customers.”



"Improving customer experience and streamlining processes has long been a passion of mine," said Lightfoot. "I am thrilled to join an organization that's at the forefront of changing mortgage technology for the better."



Lightfoot serves on the Mortgage Bankers Association CIO Committee. She is a frequent speaker at mortgage industry events and has been quoted in numerous publications including Forbes.



To view open positions at SimpleNexus, visit https://simplenexus.com/sn/careers/. Contact hr@simplenexus.com to submit a resume.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.



Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #mortgageindustry #mortgagelending #peoplemovers



Learn More: https://simplenexus.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.