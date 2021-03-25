News: Sales Boomerang and Usherpa Expand Partnership to Set Mortgage Lenders Up for Success in 2021 Purchase Market | CitizenWire

Enhanced integration creates data-driven harmony between lenders and Realtors, introduces FCRA- and RESPA-compliant portal for managing co-marketing

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, has expanded its partnership with Usherpa, a marketing and customer relationship management (CRM) platform for Realtors and mortgage lenders. Sales Boomerang's automated borrower intelligence is now integrated with Usherpa's newest feature, a FCRA- and RESPA-compliant co-marketing portal that helps lenders expand the nature and depth of their referral partnerships with Realtors.



The Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) prohibits lenders and real estate partners from engaging in quid pro quo referral relationships, a guideline that has made it difficult for lenders and their agents to co-brand marketing materials in a compliant and cost-effective fashion. Usherpa's new co-marketing portal solves this problem by making it easier than ever for loan officers and Realtors to share the cost of creating and distributing co-branded marketing materials to their shared customer database in a compliant manner. By leveraging Usherpa's integration with Sales Boomerang's automated borrower intelligence, lenders can receive actionable, real-time alerts whenever someone in their database - or their referral partner's database within the co-marketing portal- is ready for a loan.



As soon as a customer becomes a candidate for a loan - because they've improved their credit score, market rates have changed or their home has accrued sufficient equity, for example - Sales Boomerang notifies the lender, who can then initiate marketing outreach that is co-branded with the Realtor's information. The marketing campaigns can be automated using pre-written marketing content created by Usherpa's experienced staff of industry experts or customized to meet individual company needs.



"The enhanced integration between Usherpa and Sales Boomerang is a win-win for loan officers and Realtors looking to take their referral partnerships to the next level," said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. "The loan officer and Realtor share database information within the Usherpa co-marketing portal, we find the loan opportunities and Usherpa automates compliant and effective co-marketing outreach."



"Our customers have been looking for a more effective way to co-market with Realtor partners that is fully RESPA- and FCRA-compliant," said Usherpa Director of Business Development Paul Harrington. "Not only have we delivered what the doctor ordered, we've also enhanced it with the best opportunity alerts in the business thanks to our partnership with Sales Boomerang."



"Eustis Mortgage has developed a prosperous Realtor Success Program using the Sales Boomerang and Usherpa co-marketing portal," said Stephen Barton, SVP of National Retail Growth at Eustis Mortgage. "In just three quarters, our loan officers generated an average of more than $16 million per month in additional revenue."



About Usherpa:



Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.



About Sales Boomerang:



Sales Boomerang revolutionized the relationship between a Mortgage Lender and Borrower with the introduction of the only automated Borrower Intelligence System in 2017, which tells lenders when anyone in their database is ready for a loan. Today, Sales Boomerang is the #1 Borrower Retention strategy in the industry and has discovered over $30B in new volume for Lenders. Sales Boomerang's notifications are integrated with the best CRM/Marketing Automation Systems in the industry to provide a seamless experience for Lenders and Borrowers. Sales Boomerang's employees are dedicated to improving the lending experience for Lenders and Borrowers, and united behind the ethos - No Borrower Left Behind(tm).



Learn More: https://www.salesboomerang.com/

