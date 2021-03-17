News: MicroShield 360 Reflects on Impact to Private Aviation | CitizenWire

Increased Demand Drives Dealer Focused Model, Improved Pricing, and New Product Offerings

CLEVELAND, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- MicroShield 360, an industry leader in antimicrobial coatings, has announced today that in the last year, more than 600 private aircraft have had the company's highly durable antimicrobial product applied to interior surfaces for added protection. Due to demand for safer air travel amid the on-going pandemic, MicroShield 360 is expanding application and distribution capabilities to meet the demand of the aviation industry.



A key component to the company's strategy was to create a better price point for its loyal customers and lower barrier of entry for new customers.



"2020 was a year marked by unexpected challenges for everyone, including us," said Steve Kubec, Vice President of MicroShield 360. "We knew in 2021 that we would have to challenge ourselves to deliver our products and services to a wider audience with more efficiency. Our strategic approach now includes competitive pricing and expanded product offerings. We understand this all about accessibility and consumer confidence."



MicroShield 360 has created a robust and detailed web-based training program that is available to any company or aviation end-user that wants to have the antimicrobial coating applied to its aircraft to create the safest environment possible. This is coupled with the release of MicroShield 360 Endure, a non-alcohol-based hand sanitizer that is effective for up to 4 hours.



"The product line and service are built on flexibility and the preference of our clients," says Kubec. "Our aviation partners have been amazing over the last year. Without their dedication to their customers and crew members, we would not be in the position we are today to help create the peace of mind everyone wants when they step onto a plane. The confidence to travel safely is paramount to our culture and economy, now more than ever."



MicroShield 360 is approved by Bombardier, Embraer, Dassault and multiple component manufacturers for application to virtually every surface on an airplane, including the cockpit.



"We cannot put into words how appreciative we are of these company's efforts to approve of, and more importantly improve on, what we can bring to the market." Kubec continues with, "We look forward to continuing to establish the aviation industry standard for safe, clean and protected air travel."



The MicroShield 360 antimicrobial coating, disinfectant and hand sanitizer are now available for purchase direct from the company, OEMs, Embraer, and Bombardier, as well as any of its authorized application agents throughout the United States.



About MicroShield 360:



MicroShield 360 is a Cleveland, Ohio based company that specializes in antimicrobial coating services with dealers and applicators located both domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit https://microshield360.com/ or call 800-686-4360.



Learn More: https://microshield360.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.