News: Announcing the 2021 Fellows of the American College of Nurse-Midwives | CitizenWire

SILVER SPRING, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- The Fellows of the American College of Nurse-Midwives (FACNM) Board of Governors is delighted to share the names of the 81 exemplary midwives who have been accepted for Fellowship in 2021. Last year, we revised the Fellowship criteria to increase diversity and inclusivity, resulting in our welcoming the largest group of inductees in ACNM history.
Fellowship in the American College of Nurse-Midwives is an honor bestowed upon those midwives whose demonstrated leadership within ACNM, clinical excellence, outstanding scholarship, and professional achievement have merited special recognition both within and outside of the midwifery profession. The ACNM Fellowship was first established in 1994. With the addition of the 2021 Fellows, there will be 558 FACNMs.
The new FACNMs will be inducted at this year's virtual Annual Meeting, May 23-25, 2021. Learn more at https://annualmeeting.midwife.org/.
Congratulations to our new 2021 FACNMs!
Lauren Abrams, CNM, MSN
Molly Altman, CNM, PhD, MPH
Elizabeth (Betsy) Arnold-Leahy, CNM, LM, DM
Susanrachel Balber-Condon, CNM, DM
L. Kim Baraona, CNM, DNP, CNE
Donna Barisich, CNM, MS
Julie Blumenfeld, CNM, DNP, IBCLC
Carolyn Bottone-Post, CNM, DNP
Suzanne Carrington, CNM, DNP
Linda Karen Church, CNM, MSN
Emma Clark, CNM, MSN, MHS
Lee S. Clay, CNM, MS
Susanna R. Cohen, CNM, DNP, CHSE, FAAN
Lastascia Coleman, CNM, MSN, ARNP
Joan L. Combellick, CNM, PhD, MPH, MSN
Elizabeth Cook, DNP, CNM, WHNP-BC, CNL, CPM
Jeanann Sousou Coppola, CNM, DNP, CNE, C-EFM
Barbara Davenport, CNM, MSN
Melissa G. Davis, CNM, FNP, DNP
Stephanie Devane-Johnson, CNM, PhD
Meghan Eagen-Torkko, CNM, PhD
Simon Adriane Ellis, CNM, ARNP, MSN
Jessica Ann Ellis, CNM, PHD
Elise N. Erickson, CNM, PhD
Melicia Escobar, CNM, WHNP-BC, MSN
Christina Felten, CNM, DNP, RNC-OB, PMH-C
Kate T. Finn, CM, CPM, LM, MS
Brooke A. Flinders, CNM, DNP
Diane Folk, CNM, DNP
Gwendolyn A. Foster, CNM, MSN
Mary Franklin, CNM, DNP
Kimberly Garcia, DNP, CNM, WHNP
Tamara Joy Gardner, CNM, MSN
Ami L. Goldstein, CNM, MSN, FNP
Cathy Gordon, CNM, FNP-BC, MS
Patricia Hanson, CNM, MSN
Beth Helme-Smith MS, APN, CNM, WHNP-C
Susan J. Hernandez, CNM, MSN
Kathy S. Higgins, CNM, MS
Carol Hirschfield, CNM, MS
Karen Johnson Feltham, CNM, PhD
Theresa Kouadio, CNM, MSN
Ann Konkoly, CNM, MBA, MSN, APRN
Dianna E. Kristeller CNM, DNP, APRN
Rochelle Lipshutz, CNM, OB/GYN NP, MS
Phyllis Lynn, CNM, MS
Nancy MacMorris-Adix, CNM, MN
Laura Manns-James, CNM, PhD, WHNP-BC, CNE
Linda R. McDaniel, CNM, DNP, RNFA
Emily C. McGahey CNM, DM, MSN
Amanda McPherson Shafton, CNM, DNP
Shaunti Meyer, CNM, PhD
Alexandra Michel, CNM, PhD
LaVonne M. Moore, DNP, APRN, CNM, BC-WHNP, IBCLC, ICCE
Jeremy L. Neal, CNM, PhD
Emily Neiman, CNM, MS
Nancy A. Niemczyk, CNM, PhD
Robin L. Page, CNM, PhD
Komkwuan P. Paruchabutr, CNM, WHNP-BC, FNP-BC, DNP
Deborah K. Price, CNM, DrPH
Krysta Ramirez Henry, CNM, DNP
Gayle L. Riedmann, CNM, MS
Karen Robinson, CNM, PhD
Susan Rooks, CNM, MPH, Capt. (ret.) USPHS
Lee Roosevelt, CNM, PhD, MPH
Tonja M. A. Santos, CNM, MSN
Ann M. Schaeffer, CNM, DNP, MEd, CNE
Judith M. Schlaeger, CNM, LAc, PhD, FAAN
Nicole L. Sczekan, CNM, MSN, CARN-AP
Roseanne Seminara, CNM, MS
Holly Smith, CNM, MSN, MPH
Denise C. Smith, CNM, PhD
Venus Standard, CNM, MSN, LCCE
Kristin Stovern, CNM, MSN, APRN-C
Margaret C. Taylor, CNM, DNP
Joanne S. Tennyson, CNM, WHNP-BC, MSN
E. Brie Thumm, CNM, PhD, MBA
Stephanie Tillman, CNM, MSN
Kim Updegrove, CNM, MSN, MPH, APRN
Shaughanassee Vines, CNM, DNP, CNE
ABOUT ACNM:
With over 6,500 members, ACNM is the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs) in the United States. ACNM promotes excellence in midwifery education, clinical practice, and research. With roots dating to 1929, our members are primary care providers for women throughout the lifespan, with a special emphasis on pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecologic and reproductive health.
ACNM provides research, administers, and promotes continuing education programs, establishes education and clinical practice standards, and creates liaisons with state and federal agencies and members of Congress to increase the visibility and recognition of midwifery care.
Learn more at https://www.midwife.org/.
MEDIA CONTACT
ACNM Membership & Communications
240.485.1813; membership@acnm.org
Learn More: https://www.midwife.org/
This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.
Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.