News: UnityOneCloud is recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage and Orchestration Services by Global Analyst Firm NelsonHall | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- UnityOneCloud announced that its Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services has been recognized as a "Leader" in the latest NelsonHall NEAT analysis within the Cloud Orchestration Services market segment.



Back in 2015, UnityOneCloud launched its Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services to support its client's cloud transformation across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With the rise of cloud-native technologies, UnityOneCloud has reinforced its multi-cloud capabilities to help organizations resolve innovation, velocity, and flexibility challenges.



NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation reflects UnityOneCloud's overall ability to meet future client requirements and deliver immediate benefits to the Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services market. This evaluation assessed all the leading providers worldwide.



The NEAT assessment identifies UnityOneCloud's Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services as a "Leader" in the Cloud Orchestration Services market segment based on a number of features, including:



* Observability: providing real-time observability into data centers, private clouds, public clouds, and multicloud infrastructure



* Management: enabling the management of data center, private cloud, and public cloud using a 'single pane of glass' management interface. Across the private cloud, it provides a summary of the different cloud services.



"UnityOneCloud manages different cloud systems by providing a single platform to configure and control automated processes and workflows with ease. UnityOneCloud is a SaaS hybrid multicloud management platform, has plug-ins into AWS, Azure, and GCP, (including being used by Google to extend Anthos), and private cloud (VMware, OpenStack, and Hyper-V)", explains John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst at NelsonHall in this report.



Abhijit Phanse, CEO UnityOneCloud, added, "The new normal context has accelerated the needs for Cloud Transformation in all the countries, across different industries. This recognition as a 'leader' in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services shows the value of UnityOneCloud's end-to-end capabilities to orchestrate a new multicloud management platform offering, enable the new offering services and manage the underlying complex technical platform."



About UnityOneCloud:



UnityOneCloud is a leading global Software-as-a-Service company dedicated to providing the most comprehensive enterprise-grade Multicloud Management platform for managing real-world hybrid cloud environments. We help organizations manage, monitor, audit, support, and observe complex hybrid cloud assets right from bare-metal to serverless configurations spread across data centers and private and public cloud configurations.



About NelsonHall:



NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides in-depth knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.



For more information: https://www.unityonecloud.com/leaders-in-cloud-infrastructure-brokerage-orchestration-services/

Learn More: https://www.unityonecloud.com/

