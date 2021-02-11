News: DBS Software & Services and TESSI GED Announce Renewal of their Strategic Partnership | CitizenWire

Tessi's DOCUBASE Document and Content Management System is used by over 250 customers and 100,000 users worldwide

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- DBS Software & Services, a trusted provider of Document Management and Business Process Automation Solutions, and TESSI GED, an international provider of Business Process Services and Digital Content Management Solutions, today announced the renewal of their partnership agreement to support the growing DOCUBASE customer base in North America.



Under the agreement, DBS will continue to be TESSI's exclusive sales and support channel for DOCUBASE Document and Content Management products in North America (US, Canada, and Mexico).



"We are delighted to renew our long and successful partnership with TESSI GED," said Ricardo Rengifo, President, DBS Software & Services. "With working from home and distributed teams becoming the norm, the need for robust document management solutions has never been greater, and we look forward to continuing to support DOCUBASE customers and partners achieve their digitalization objectives."



"TESSI is very pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with DBS," said Pierre Charara, Director of Partnerships, TESSI. "As businesses in North America accelerate their journeys to a paperless world, the TESSI/DBS partnership will ensure the industry leading DOCUBASE products are available and fully supported to meet those needs."



About DBS Software and Services



With more than two decades of experience delivering DOCUBASE document management solutions, DBS is a trusted provider of highly secure, feature rich Document and Content Management Solutions. Its LiveForms BPM product DBS is also a leader in Business Process Automation, which allows enterprises to automate repetitive tasks and optimize business work flows across the enterprise. DBS helps its customers effectively leverage digital technologies to reduce costs and maximize their revenues. Please visit https://www.dbsgroup.net/ for more information about our solutions.



About TESSI GED



Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitize the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 13,000 employees and posted 2019 turnover of 452 million euros. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES). For more information about TESSI GED visit http://www.tessi.eu/en.



