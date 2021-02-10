News: ESG Enterprise Delivers World’s First SaaS Solution to Help Companies Transition to Net Zero Carbon Emissions | CitizenWire

Helps businesses create pathways to net zero goals by 2050

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- ESG Enterprise, today announced the launch of the world's first Carbon Neutrality Risk Management solution. As more companies trend towards pledging net zero emission by 2050, the carbon neutrality solution will become increasingly needed. The ESG Enterprise SaaS is designed to stay ahead of this trend by providing a solution to create a future-fit carbon neutrality management system. The solution creates transformative opportunities to align business models with climate change policies and changing consumer behavior.



The Perfect Solution for Companies Planning to Net Zero Carbon Emission



Managing net zero carbon emission can be extremely complex and full of uncertainties. Most net zero initiatives involved complicated climate data and carbon footprinting challenges within the organizations and also on the supply chain. Companies need a proven, science-based automated solution to help innovate their current business process to the new clean circular economy.



The ESG Enterprise solves these problems by automating carbon-capturing with GHG quantification, reduction, and offsets management. Built upon award-winning carbon neutrality SaaS solution, the ESG Enterprise platform allows stakeholders to create a future-proof net zero strategy and execution plan with climate modeling and scenario pathways.



"We believe that ESG Enterprise is bringing speed and concrete data to help us to more assertive in our practices," said Elaine Santos, CEO of ECS Ambiental, an environmental consulting firm. "The world is moving fast and we can no longer work with only limited data. For this, ESG Enterprise carbon neutrality solution is important and because it helps us monitor the performance and risks through daily reporting."



Carbon Neutrality Solution That Just Works



The ESG Enterprise carbon neutrality solution is designed to help companies simultaneously transition to net zero economies while managing transitional and reputational risks at the same time. "We are creating a new future in which climate change becomes an integral part of everyday business," said Alan Lee, ESG Enterprise Founder, and CEO. "The unique benefit of this solution is that it stress-tests net zero plan and provides clarity on financial risks and opportunities."



By combining cutting edge climate technology with an innovative way to transition to net zero. ESG Enterprise allows companies to easily design a net zero plan with high confidence of meeting their annual goals.



Learn more: https://www.esgenterprise.com/esg-solution/carbon-neutrality/



Focus on Continued Carbon Tracking



As part of the platform, ESG Enterprise has added continuously carbon tracking to its offering, enabling companies to easily track carbon emissions from all their assets and value chain. This makes ESG Enterprise the leader in carbon capturing, measurement, monitoring, reporting, and auditing ensuring high performance and compliance.



Learn more: https://www.esgenterprise.com/esg-solution/esg-reporting/



Free Account



ESG Enterprise is offering free basic accounts for all businesses planning to net zero. The SaaS basic account provides free access to 40,000 company ESG ratings and carbon mitigation tools available for free.



Learn more: https://www.esgenterprise.com/esg-enterprise-account-signup/



About ESG Enterprise



ESG Enterprise is an Environmental, Social, and Governance software, SaaS, and data analytics company designed to help businesses, NGOs and governments reduce ESG risks, manage disruptions, and capture opportunities in the transition to a sustainable-growth and low-carbon economy.



Learn more: https://www.esgenterprise.com/



