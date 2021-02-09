News: Incredible 12,375-14,625 Square Foot Available Office Space Sublease at 230 East Avenue in Norwalk, CT | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced they are exclusively representing a unique 12,375-14,625 square foot office suite available for sublease at 230 East Avenue in Norwalk, CT, located directly at the East Norwalk Metro North train station and 0.4 miles from Exit 16 off I-95. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan, Vice President Charlene O'Connell, and Associate Casey McKnight comprise the brokerage team.



This well-appointed commercial office space has a brand-new buildout with a modern layout consisting of numerous perimeter offices, two conference rooms, a sizable area for workstations and a spacious kitchen. Furniture is available if desired. In addition, the suite has a dedicated entrance off the parking lot and private bathrooms. A mezzanine level provides an additional 2,250 square feet of space to use for workstations, storage, or a lounge area. The sublease term is through January 2030, however the landlord, Spinnaker Real Estate Partners, is open to a direct deal as well.



What distinguishes this building from every other Fairfield County office building is the spectacular and unparalleled building amenities which include indoor AND outdoor rooftop meeting and entertainment spaces, ground floor lounge areas, conference rooms, media room, fitness center, exterior courtyard and lower-level covered parking.



Hannigan commented, "We are thrilled to represent a high-quality sublease in a building with the perfect location at the foot of the East Norwalk train station, as well as incredible building amenities. It presents the ideal solution for companies in the region or New York City looking to establish an office in an urban suburbia location."



About Choyce Peterson



Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.



Media Contact:

John Hannigan

Principal

Choyce Peterson, Inc.

(203) 961-8175

jhannigan@choycepeterson.com



