News: Book Release: ‘Say Their Names, 101 Unarmed Black Women, Men and Children Killed By Law Enforcement’ | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Campaign Justice announced today that Black History Month is not only a time of recognizing the accomplishments of African-Americans, but is also a time to brighten the spotlight on systemic racism within law enforcement. "Say Their Names: 101 Unarmed Black Women, Men and Children Killed By Law Enforcement" (ISBN: 979-8570456860) is a newly released reference book which documents the stories of a few who have lost their lives during a brush with police.



"Why, in this nation, do too many black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life? Why does justice not roll like a river or righteousness like a mighty stream?" President Joe Biden has said.



George Floyd's murder was as shocking as it was common. As were the murders of Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and James Earl Chaney.



This compilation of lost lives is more of an encyclopedia and serves as a permanent record for the 101 deaths of unarmed people of color attributed to law enforcement. (Note, this is not a complete record and covers individuals who died from 1920-2020.)



We document who they were as people, the details surrounding their deaths, as well as if there were any arrests or convictions of officers involved. The book is dedicated to their families, as well as hero whistle-blower officers who stood up against systemic racism. We have also included links to over 200 social justice organizations.



This 556-page book is available NOW on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo and Google Play. Links can be found at https://www.campaignjustice.org/.



To coincide with this press release, we have placed the ebook on sale; from $9.99 to $0.99 for one week only: https://www.amazon.com/Say-Their-Names-Children-Enforcement-ebook/dp/B08NZZZK6J/



Campaign Justice is a newly formed organization by an established author and non-profit founder, whose mission is to promote social advocacy and justice projects for marginalized communities.



Campaign Justice is also working on a children's book which recognizes and addresses their fear of law enforcement.



