News: RVA Environmental Film Festival Announces Award Winners | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- On February 14 the Richmond Environmental Film Contest Committee will virtually award the winners of the Environmental Film Contest and screen each film. The contest was open to novice and experienced Virginia filmmakers submitting films on environmental topics regarding Virginia. The winners, listed below, were announced recently by Gill Sigmon, President of the Richmond Virginia Environmental Film Festival (RVAEFF).



HONORABLE MENTIONS (Awards presented at 4:05 p.m.)



"Farm Pond" explores the ubiquitous farm pond, its origins, and the vital role it plays as a mini ecosystem. Produced by Phillip Audibert.



"Hidden Dangers - Z Dam" addresses the dangers of low-head dams, specifically focusing on the Z Dam in Richmond, VA. Produced by Stephen Wolf and presented by Colton Wolf.



BEST CATEGORIES (Awards presented at 4:20 p.m.)



Best Short: "Plastic Oceans" highlights the impact of plastics on marine biodiversity using film animation based on a series of ten oil paintings. Produced by Eugene Maurakis, Ph.D and Tyler Rhodes.



Best Cinematography: "Treasures of the Chesapeake" addresses the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its declining wetlands as it suffers from nutrient pollution, human development, sea level rise, and climate change. Produced by Chris Lapinski.



FIRST PRIZE (Award presented at 4:55 p.m.)



"Lynnhaven" is a Virginia Beach fishing town with a big challenge due to seafood imports. As land is developed and seafood is imported, three watermen face the threat of being pushed out of the river they have called home for decades. Produced by Lizzie Bankowski.



GRAND PRIZE (Award presented at 5:05 p.m.)



"Goose Creek Watershed" covers the history, culture, and threats to the Goose Creek watershed, an integral part of the Potomac and Chesapeake Bay watersheds. It also highlights the Goose Creek Association's efforts to address these threats. Produced by Goose Creek Association and Lincoln Studios.



All are invited to view the films, free of charge, however registration is required at https://rvaeff.org/.



For further information about the Virginia Environmental Film Contest, contact Jean Masters at 804 683-2568.



Visit https://rvaeff.org/. for a schedule and descriptions of the 20-plus films being shown throughout the RVA Environmental Film Festival, February 12-26, 2021. You will also find information about sponsorship/volunteer opportunities, and how to sign up for the RVAEFF mailing list.



Learn More: https://rvaeff.org/

