News: Fig Linens and Home Updates Website to Better Serve Houseware and Home Design Shoppers | CitizenWire

WESTPORT, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Fig Linens and Home, a bedding and linens shop in Westport, Connecticut, is pleased to announce that they have recently updated their website. This was to ensure that the website is up-to-date, can easily be navigated, and is mobile responsive. The company offers bedding, linens, and home furnishings to purchase online throughout the United States.



The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, eager to meet your unique design needs. The experts at Fig Linens and Home assist customers select the finest bedding, luxury bath items and home décor.



Fig Linens and Home offers an extensive selection of luxury linens and textiles for your bedroom, bathroom & table. Along with bedding and towels, you will find many other wonderful items for your home. They specialize in custom bedding, custom bath and decorative pillows, while also offering upholstered pieces, case goods furniture, mirrors and apothecary delights.



Brands carried include Pratesi, Sferra, Matouk, John Robshaw, Yves Delorme, Nancy Koltes, Kevin O'Brien, Home Treasures, Abyss, Habidecor, Kim Seybert, Bodrum, Beatriz Ball, Scandia Down, Downright Pillows and Comforters, Ryan Studio and many more.



Those who are interested in bedding and linens in Fairfield County, CT and surrounding areas may want to check out the Fig Linens and Home website at https://www.figlinensandhome.com/



About Fig Linens and Home:



Fig Linens is an Interior Design and Fine Linens Boutique located in Westport, CT. Fig Linens and Home specializes in luxury bed, bath and table Linens. With additional accessories for home & garden, lamps, decorative pillows and mirrors, along with lovely gifts, loungewear & apothecary, we can turn your house into a home.



