News: Spodak Dental Group Named 2021 VIP: Diamond Top 1% Nationwide Invisalign Provider | CitizenWire

The Group continues to be one of the only general dentists in Palm Beach, Broward and Martin Counties to earn this distinction

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Spodak Dental Group has been named a VIP: Diamond Top 1% Provider of Invisalign® for 2021, which remains to be one of the highest distinctions in the field. VIP: Diamond Providers make up a select few of all North American Invisalign® Providers and are among some of the most experienced.



Spodak Dental Group is the only general dental office to earn the VIP: Diamond status in Palm Beach, Broward and Martin Counties. The team of dentists conveniently offers current and future new patients both Invisalign® Adult and Teen treatments, and provides virtual appointments for those patients who wish to avoid in-office appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"To earn the VIP: Diamond distinction means that we have successfully improved smiles with the Invisalign treatment, helping our patients painlessly achieve their smile goals, all with minimal disruption to their daily lives," said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. "It's an honor to be able to provide this teeth-straightening method to our family of patients."



A doctor's level reflects the number of individuals he/she has recently treated with the comprehensive Invisalign® clear aligner treatment, and the Spodak Dental Group team has successfully treated almost 2,000 patients to date. Doctors who have achieved the VIP status are Valued Invisalign Providers, and have chosen to specialize in using the Invisalign® treatment to shape their patients' smile.



Invisalign® effectively treats a wide variety of cases, including crowding, spacing, crossbite, overbite and underbite, and consists of smooth, comfortable plastic aligners instead of sharp metal, reducing irritation on your teeth and gums.



In addition to being a VIP: Diamond Provider, the Spodak Dental Group uses the iTero® Digital Scanning System to provide great quality of care and comfort for their patients. The System eliminates the need for messy putty in the patient's mouth by creating a 3-D digital impression of his/her teeth. The System offers a faster and more comfortable experience with more accurate results, which delivers a more precise fit for the Invisalign® aligners.



Spodak Dental Group is currently helping patients begin their Invisalign® treatment for $0 down and $230 per month for 24 months, interest free. Average treatment time at the Spodak Dental Group is 10 months for adults, which is significantly less than traditional metal braces, in addition to being less expensive than braces.



The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.



Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.

Learn More: https://www.spodakdental.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.