News: Mopec Now Offering Disposable Gowns and Shoe Covers under Guardian Systems Line of PPE | CitizenWire

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Mopec, the nationwide leader in pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and supplies, introduced disposable shoe covers as well as two different types of disposable gowns under their Mopec Guardian Systems line of personal protective equipment (PPE).



The offerings include disposable poly gowns, level IV isolation gowns, and disposable shoe covers. Items will be sold individually and will range in price from $2 - $8, depending on the product. These new items will join Mopec's full line of FDA- and CE-compliant PPE, including full-length face shields, 3-ply and KN95 masks, no-contact infrared thermometers and hand sanitizer.



"With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mopec recognized a need for gowns that actually provide healthcare workers with an adequate level of protection," said Jay Troger, CEO of Mopec. "We understand that demands for PPE continue to increase for our customers, and we want to make sure we do everything we can to provide the products that they need."



Mopec's PPE offerings are just one aspect of the Mopec Guardian Systems line of COVID-19 Preparation and Response products. The line also includes Mobile Morgue Containers & Trailers for rental and purchase, Guardian Systems for Lab Safety products, the patented MERC Portable Cooling Systems, Body Bags, the Guardian Rack System, and the MaxAir CAPR System.



For more information, or to obtain a quotation, please visit https://www.mopec.com/, or call (800) 362-8491.



About Mopec



Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit https://www.mopec.com/.



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0115s2p-mopec-covers-300dpi.jpg



*Caption: Disposable Gowns and Shoe Covers now available from Mopec



Learn More: https://www.mopec.com/

