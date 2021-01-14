News: Rypos ULETRU Filters Achieve In-Use Compliance Goals for Thermo King and Carrier Transportation Refrigeration Units | CitizenWire

FRANKLIN, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- RYPOS, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of advanced, exhaust filtration systems that reduce harmful emissions from diesel engines is pleased to announce the successful completion of the On-Road In-Use Compliance required by the California Air Resources Board for their entire Ultra Low Emission Transportation Refrigeration Unit active diesel particulate filter (DPF) product line.



The DPF systems, which are verified to the Level 3+ reduction standard by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and have been operated extensively within the refrigerated trailer fleets in California, have recently been retested after years of field use by an independent lab and found to be fully emission compliant.



The Rypos Active DPF is a filter that traps and burns soot reducing particulate matter emissions by more than 85 percent. Unlike other particulate filter technologies, the Rypos system is self-monitoring and completely autonomous ensuring that the filter is continuously clean and able to accept the full exhaust load of the engine in any operating conditions and at any time.



"This important milestone validates the systems original design premise, that it would be an end-of-life compliance solution for the Tier IV interim and less than 25 horsepower engines powering the majority of the installed base," said Peter Bransfield, RYPOS' CEO.



About Rypos



RYPOS (www.rypos.com) is a privately held Company with operations in Franklin, Mass. They have designed and developed a number of leading-edge diesel exhaust filtration products for small and large engines that utilize their patented electrical regeneration strategy and technology.



Rypos Contact: Trish Jacobs, 508-429-4552 or email tjacobs@rypos.com. RYPOS, Inc. (www.rypos.com) 40 Kenwood Circle, Franklin, MA 02038.



Learn More: https://www.rypos.com/

