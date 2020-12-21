News: PassFab Announces Special Promotional Offers for Christmas and New Year | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- PassFab has proudly announced that it will be celebrating this Christmas with amazing new giveaways. PassFab aims at celebrating Christmas 2020 and welcoming New Year 2021 with license giveaways, discounts, and promotional activities. Moreover, PassFab has also announced Flash Sales and 60% Discount Deals, and these Holiday Season sales and deals are the most amazing promotions offered in 2020.



"We have developed a series of excellent password recovery software to help police agencies, state, local government agencies, IT and forensic professionals and tens of thousands of business and private users solve their password problems," said Ms. Harrison, a spokesperson of PassFab, while talking about the decade long accomplishments of the company. "We are committed to providing world-class solutions for all kinds of password issues in reasonable price, and we are grateful to our users for their support over the years."



Get PassFab for PDF Free License Code



The first offer is the super benefit of PassFab for PDF, a convenient and easy-to-use software, now users can take it home for free! PassFab for PDF is an easy-to-use tool that allows you to unlock your lost or forgotten PDF password with only 3 steps.



Flash Sales from PassFab for Christmas



The second event is the flash sales for PassFab for ISO and PassFab for Office. This Christmas special price is only $9.9 and $39.95! PassFab for ISO is the professional tool to burn ISO to CD/DVD/USB on Windows 10/8.1/8/7 system. PassFab for Office can recover password from MS Office Excel, Word and PowerPoint instantly.



Up to 60% Deals and Coupon



Moreover, most software has a 60% discount while these promotional offers are valid for specific popular software applications of PassFab. Go to the software discount area at the bottom of the webpage, click the [Copy] button on the screen, and the system will automatically copy the discount code.



How to Participate:



For more information, please click the links below: https://www.passfab.com/holiday-deals.html



About PassFab



PassFab was founded in 2010. It is a leading password recovery tool developer. It has developed a series of excellent password recovery software to help tens of thousands of business and private users solve their password problems. More information: https://www.passfab.com/



