News: Frozen Food Express Increasing Linehaul Driver Pay Significantly | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Frozen Food Express (FFE), the largest nationwide, asset-based temperature-controlled LTL carrier in the United States, is poised to pass along a substantial linehaul company driver pay increase in early January.



"Our drivers have been resilient throughout this entire year dealing with unprecedented challenges in the transportation and shipping industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nick Cook, FFE Vice President of Operations. "As market conditions have changed and the American economy has roared back to life in recent months, we are thrilled to be in the position to increase our linehaul driver pay significantly starting in only a few weeks."



He adds, "Truck drivers across the country have been the unsung heroes of 2020, and we are very proud of our drivers at Frozen Food Express. This pay increase, coupled with consistent lanes and predictable home time, further positions FFE as one of the most desirable carriers to drive for in the entire industry."



FFE linehaul solo company driver pay is set to increase 25 percent for new drivers and the pay increase will see some experienced drivers earning up to 60 cents/mile base pay.



Additionally, linehaul team company driver pay is also set to increase by 20 percent starting in early January.



About Frozen Food Express:



Founded in 1943, FFE has more than 75 years of providing shipping solutions to some of the most respected brands in America. With both temperature-controlled LTL and Dedicated shipping services offered, FFE has solutions to fit a diverse range of customer needs. Additionally, FFE has 17 locations throughout the country providing cold storage and break bulk services. To learn more, please visit https://www.ffeinc.com/.



