News: Sunpro Solar Named to Inc. Magazine’s Vet100 List | CitizenWire

Louisiana-based solar company, Sunpro Solar, ranks among 100 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses in the United States

MANDEVILLE, La. /CitizenWire/ -- Sunpro Solar has been named to the annual Vet100 list which acknowledges the nation's fastest growing veteran-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. The ranking is composed of honorees who have also landed on the iconic Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S and created in partnership with Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.



"We attribute our success as a company to the employees we hire and the culture that supports them. The values that guide our team are many of the same values like responsibility, service and integrity that are found in the armed forces," says Marc Jones, Sunpro Solar Founder, CEO and U.S. Army veteran. "We are proud of our employees who have served our nation and who continue to make a difference for our company today."



In July 2020, Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World Magazine. As the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases, Sunpro Solar continues to expand nationwide. Sunpro Solar is proud to bring cleaner energy and lower utility costs to homeowners across the nation. Sunpro Solar offers customers affordable home solar, energy efficiency solutions and battery storage. With over 2000 employees, Sunpro Solar currently operates in 17 states.



"Business growth is a real economic driver in this country and the fact is that most of the new jobs in the economy-over 87 percent-are created by private businesses," says Eric Schurenberg, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, publisher of Inc. Magazine. "Veteran entrepreneurs contribute their share to the job story, employing over 5.5 million. They deserve to be recognized for their continued service to the country."



"Military experience provides veteran entrepreneurs with skills and knowledge we know to be valuable in the business world," says Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and IVMF Founder and Executive Director. "The growth of this year's list is a hopeful and inspiring indication of how important and valuable veteran entrepreneurs are to our society and economy. These businessmen and women not only served in defense of our collective freedom and security, they now continue to serve by bettering the economies in their communities and across the country. We are proud to partner again with Inc. magazine and are grateful for their efforts to shine a spotlight on the success of veteran-owned businesses."



For more information on the Inc. Vet100 list, visit: https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/Vet100/



About Sunpro Solar:



Sunpro Solar is a top solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World Magazine in July 2020. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar has headquarters in Louisiana and currently operates in 17 states. Visit https://www.gosunpro.com/ to learn more about Sunpro Solar.



About Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/.



The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Now in its 40th year, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

