News: Valley Brands Present a Socially Safe Evening of Entertainment Benefitting Make-A-Wish | CitizenWire

GLENDALE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- World of Illumination - the world's largest drive-through animated light show - is joining forces with Subaru to present "Share the Love," a socially safe drive-in concert and light show experience to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The event, which is produced in conjunction with iHeart Media and Mix 96.9, is scheduled for December 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.



Those who attend the concert will enjoy the music from the safety and comfort of their cars with sound from the live performances being transmitted on FM radio. Featured bands include the Rich Berra Band, helmed by the Johnjay and Rich Show's Rich Berra, and the Phoenix-based Brightside Band.



After the concert concludes at 8:00 p.m., guests will enjoy a drive-through light show at World of Illumination's Rockin' Christmas, also located at Westgate Entertainment District. The experience features millions of colorful RGB LED lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to popular music. Highlights of the mile-long show include larger-than-life boom boxes, jukeboxes and iPods, the Little Drummer Boy, and DJ Santa spinning records for a 70s-themed disco. The musically themed Rockin' Christmas takes approximately 30 minutes to drive through.



Proceeds from the event directly benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. World of Illumination also donates a portion of its regular season sales to the Make-A-Wish Arizona and Georgia foundations.



"It's very important to World of Illumination that we constantly are cultivating our charitable arm by doing things that give back to the community," said the company's co-founder, Yakir Urman. "Partnering with Subaru on the Share the Love concert is just one way we can impact the lives of the kids and families who need it most."



Tickets to the event are $60 and reservations are required online. Tickets are limited and no tickets will be sold at the gate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://worldofillumination.com/share-the-love/.



About World of Illumination:



With offices in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the world's largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. Current theme park locations include Tempe and Glendale, Arizona and Marietta, Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.



