News: COWORK 1010 – Under New Ownership – A New Office for Indy Entrepreneurs | CitizenWire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. /CitizenWire/ -- COWORK 1010 announced new ownership under Cultivate Cowork Solutions, LLC. bringing high quality office amenities to the top floor of Pyramid One just north of Indianapolis.



COWORK 1010 knows as we prepare to put 2020 behind us, working remotely has become the norm. However, the isolation and work from home arrangement is not always the ideal solution. So, if the office is not ready to open or the commute is undesirable, we are here to help with an alternative that provides a world class office to get down to business.



"We recognize working from home is not always ideal and we want to offer that premier office experience to our members," says Demaris Crum, Office Manager at COWORK 1010.



Our workspace has amazing views and a contemporary design which reflects the spirit of Indianapolis. The COWORK 1010 service offering is setup to support the community of entrepreneurs, remote workers, freelancers and anyone else getting the job done.



Our facilities are located just off I-465 at exit 27 at the top of Pyramid One and we offer the following:



* Coworking Membership - 24/7 access to use our office space



* Dedicated Desks - your own exclusive desk



* Private Suites - exclusive office space (1 to 8 persons)



* Virtual Office/Mail Service



* Conference Rooms - flexible meeting room space to meet your needs (1- 50 people)



All members received the following amenities:



* 24/7 access



* Bean-to-Cup Coffee



* Gym onsite



* High-speed/Secure WiFi



* Beer on-tap



* Access to Printer/Copier/Scanner



In addition, COWORK 1010 offers a unique collaboration program with local businesses offering discounted services to our members.



Come visit us at 3500 Depauw Boulevard, Suite 1110, Indianapolis, Indiana 46268.



To schedule a tour visit https://www.cowork1010.com/ or call us at 765-650-5314.

Learn More: https://www.cowork1010.com/

