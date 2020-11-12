News: Papa Inc. Adds Reliance to Its Growing List of Medicare Advantage Plans to Provide ‘Family on Demand’ to Their HMO Population | CitizenWire

Papa Inc. partners with Reliance Medicare Advantage in Michigan to combat the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) that negatively impact ageing members

MIAMI, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Papa Inc, the leading technology-enabled platform for companionship & assistance for older adults & families, today announced it has been selected by Reliance Medicare Advantage to provide services beginning January 1, 2021 to their Michigan HMO population in order to enhance their quality of life through the eradication of social isolation and loneliness.



Papa has created a new category of care through technology by turning a large supply of talent (students, stay-at-home parents and young professionals) into a new category of provider that Papa calls "Pals."



As a partner, Papa will provide Reliance HMO members a program that bridges the gap between generations and offers seniors a unique at-home experience that can enrich their lives and combat feelings of isolation and loneliness.



Papa "Pals" can provide help with:



* Companionship - Whether it is board games, great conversation, or just enjoying each other's company, Papa provides valuable interactions either virtually or in-person;



* Transportation - Whether it is door to door, or door through door, Papa provides transportation to medical appointments, volunteer or work engagements, the grocery store, or even a visit to the park for a change of scenery;



* Technology Assistance - Papa Pals can assist with technology such as cell phones, computers and tablets to make sure members are staying connected to family and friends;



* Light Chores - Changing seasons can bring opportunity for Papa Pals to assist with light chores around the home such as gardening, snow removal, food preparation



"Loneliness and social isolation have many negative effects on older adults, including issues associated with the lack of transportation, independence and technical savvy," said Founder and CEO Andrew Parker. "National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) explains that more than one-third of adults aged 45 and older feel lonely, and nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated. Considering the Census Bureau data that there will be 78 million people 65 and older by year 2035 compared to 76.7 million under the age of 18, we have an immediate responsibility to provide solutions that will result in positive long-term effects like lowering medical costs and improving their quality of life for this beloved population."



"Reliance chose Papa for their unique task-driven companionship services and mission to support families throughout the aging journey," said Jacob Nysson, Reliance COO. "We look forward to working with Papa to further evaluate our ageing members' needs and providing services to address those needs."



About Reliance



As Michigan's only doctor owned Medicare Advantage plans, Reliance Medicare Advantage is proud to provide southeastern Michigan residents on Medicare with a different kind of healthcare plan. For more information, visit: https://www.reliancemedicareadvantage.org/.



About Papa Inc



Papa is a platform of curated companions that provide support and assistance to older adults and families nationwide. Papa was founded in 2017 in Miami, FL. For more information, visit: https://www.joinpapa.com/.



