CitizenWire: King David’s Masonic Lodge delivers laptops for underserved families to San Luis Coastal Education Foundation and StandStrong

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- King David's Masonic Lodge delivered the first batches of, hopefully many, laptops to San Luis Coastal Education Foundation and StandStrong based on urgent early request. The Laptop Drive, which will run through November 8th, is designed to provide help to less fortunate children and families in addressing the online education challenges.



"It has been outstanding to see the community come together during COVID-19 with this laptop drive. With the early donation success, we have been able to refurbish and donate laptops based on urgent requests. A laptop, for most, is a small thing, but for the students and families of our school system without sufficient means it makes a huge difference in their online advancement," said Andrew Brown, Lodge Master at King David's Lodge.



Urgent Needs Fulfilled



The need for laptops extends beyond children age student and into the adult education, as explained by Sally Ames, Coordinator of Adult Education Programs for San Luis Coastal Unified School District, who received the first batch of laptops donated on urgent request "Many of our Adult Education students in our High School Diploma and English as a Second Language programs do not have personal devices in their homes. The laptops provided will allow our students to access their education online."



"We are so grateful to the SLO Masons for our clients," said Jennifer Adams, Interim Executive Director, StandStrong. "Due to COVID-19, our clients and their school-age children are experiencing an increased need for technology. It is almost impossible for a victim of domestic violence to conduct job searches, apply online, and attend appointments during the same time their children attends online classes. These laptops empower our client families to do both, and the positive impact is difficult to overstate."



How to Donate



There is still time to donate. If you have an old laptop gathering dust, donate it. It not only will help our community, but King David's Lodge will also provide you with a donation receipt for tax purposes, refurbish and remove any existing data or programs.



To donate: 1. Drop-off your laptop in San Luis Obispo at Café Roma, or Central Coast Surfboards, or in Morro Bay at Sunshine Health Foods; or 2. For pick-up email kf6pbl@hotmail.com.



More information: https://www.facebook.com/KDL209/



About King David's Masonic Lodge:



Based in San Luis Obispo, California, King David's Masonic Lodge #209 has been helping the community including a mission of enhancing public education since 1870.



