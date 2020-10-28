CitizenWire: Dominic Iannitti Honored with 2020 Lending Luminary Award by PROGRESS in Lending Association

Success of Total eClose, launch of AutoPrep and a swift response to addressing work-from-home and social distancing requirements key in Iannitti winning the award

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that that its president and CEO, Dominic Iannitti, was recognized as a Lending Luminary award winner in the second annual list of honorees. Winners were announced on Oct. 15 at the 10th annual ENGAGE event, which PROGRESS in Lending held virtually this year.



PROGRESS in Lending says a "luminary" is a person who inspires or influences others. The Lending Luminaries list is comprised of business and technology leaders from multiple areas in the industry, including mortgage bankers, a wide array of lending entities, servicers, technology executives, consultants and more. PROGRESS in Lending cites several key accomplishments that Dominic was a part of in the last in the last 12 months to lead DocMagic to success.



In April of this year, Dominic officially launched AutoPrep, a new technology that enables DocMagic's comprehensive Total eClose(TM) platform to accept documents from any source by "e-enabling" them for paperless eClosings. AutoPrep leverages AI, OCR and machine learning technologies to scan and parse documents, locate all signature and notary regions, then electronically tag them for eClosing, thus changing any document into a fully e-enabled document in seconds. This allows lenders to use loan documents produced by virtually any document provider, from standard documents to partially e-enabled documents. Total eClose then handles an end-to-end paperless eClosing process.



Dominic's addition of AutoPrep to accept documents from any source and "e-enable" them for preparation to complete a fully paperless eClose is a significant R&D investment and technology strategy to help more lenders perform comprehensive eClosings.



"I'm a firm believer that these innovations work to establish much-needed interoperability between disparate systems and critical entities within the Digital Mortgage Ecosystem," Dominic told PROGRESS in Lending. "Our goal is for our industry-leading eClosing platform to be completely open, handling documents from all vendors and sources without any manual effort or additional labor required."



In addition, judges at PROGRESS in Lending also recognized Dominic' efforts this year to help clients adapt to the changing business climate throughout the pandemic that required social distancing measures and work-from-home (WFH) orders. DocMagic's Total eClose platform helped lenders immensely in executing mortgage closings electronically --- from within borrowers' homes. And with emergency Remote Online Notarizations (RON) implemented in multiple states to support social distancing mandates and ensure the housing market flourishes, Dominic ensured that DocMagic quickly and effectively responded to clients' urgent need for RON within its Total eClose platform.



PROGRESS in Lending asserts that the mortgage market is currently filled with uncertainty and will remain in flux for some time to come, and a true Lending Luminary effectively handles and navigates constantly changing market conditions. They have been identified as leaders who are ensuring the future success for their companies and the industry as a whole.



A complete list of this year's 2020 Lending Luminary winners can be found on PROGRESS in Lending's website https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2020-lending-luminary-award-winners-are/.



