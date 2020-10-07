NEWS: SimpleNexus Extends Ellie Mae Integration with Hybrid eClosings for Mortgage Lenders and Borrowers

LEHI, Utah, Oct 07, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the availability of its recently launched hybrid eClosing feature on the Ellie Mae(R) Digital Lending Platform.



Ellie Mae, now a part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. The Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform empowers lenders and investors to engage homebuyers and efficiently originate, close, sell and purchase loans that maximize ROI across their business all from a single system of record. The platform delivers a true digital mortgage experience across the entire mortgage workflow for every channel, every loan transaction and every customer type.



"A lender's need for simple, effective eClosing solutions has never been greater," said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. "SimpleNexus eClosing delights borrowers and turbocharges closing team efficiency, resulting in loans that can be sent off to investors sooner and with fewer errors. By shrinking the gap between loan funding and shipping, lenders can save money by reducing their dwell time on warehouse lines of credit. Additionally, borrowers now have one single portal from home search to home closing."



"We are thrilled to have SimpleNexus join our existing eClosing partners to extend the availability of hybrid eClosing solutions within the Ellie Mae Digital Lending Platform," said Ellie Mae Vice President of Business Development Bob Hart. "This partnership is a key step in expanding our ability to provide our lender customers with easy access to digitally closing loans quickly and safely."



SimpleNexus eClosing enables lenders to conduct hybrid closings for purchase and refinance loans, resulting in higher quality loans and faster delivery of those loans to investors. In a hybrid eClosing, borrowers electronically sign (eSign) home loan documents that do not require notarization before meeting with a settlement agent or notary to finalize the closing. Closing appointments are reduced to only a few minutes, since relatively few documents require in-person signatures.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.



