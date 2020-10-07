NEWS: VIP Mortgage Implements Surefire Power Messaging by Top of Mind, Generates Hundreds of Extra Deals in Q2 2020

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct 07, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona-based independent mortgage lender VIP Mortgage reported that it has generated hundreds of extra deals in Q2 of 2020 with the help of Surefire Power Messaging from Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry.



Surefire CRM is the most popular CRM and marketing automation platform in the mortgage industry. The award-winning technology delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. Launched April 1, 2020, Power Messaging is a Surefire CRM feature that makes it easy for lenders to engage prospects and customers with personal and timely text message communications, giving lenders control over when, to whom and under which circumstances messages are sent. Lenders have the ability to automate text communication using conditional rules and advanced workflows.



An early adopter of Power Messaging, VIP Mortgage began using the feature in April 2020 to target refinance prospects. During Q2, loan officers (LOs) at VIP Mortgage closed an average of 56% more loans per month compared to LOs at similarly-sized peers who hadn't yet adopted Power Messaging. In all, VIP Mortgage's Power Messaging campaigns generated a total of 332 deals over the course of Q2, of which 38.6% converted to closed loans with an average loan amount of $303,000.



"Our LOs that have incorporated Power Messaging into their multimedia refi campaigns have experienced such great success that now any time an LO does a refi campaign, I recommend the use of Power Messaging as a best practice," said VIP Mortgage Director of Marketing Cheri Booth. "With Surefire CRM features like Power Messaging, we've been able to create a marketing service that our LOs absolutely love."



"Power Messaging enables lenders to deliver high-touch text communication at scale," said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. "This feature is especially relevant in today's market because it can be built into automated workflows, which multiplies originator productivity."



About Top of Mind Networks:



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.



