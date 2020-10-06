NEWS: Dr. Lisel Balk Joins the Spodak Dental Group Team

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct 06, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Lisel Balk, a general dentist with more than eight years of experience in the dental field, joins the prestigious team of general and specialty dentists at the Spodak Dental Group. A passionate dentist who prides herself on providing the best possible care to her patients, Dr. Lisel is driven to help her patients achieve their highest quality of life, starting with their smile.



"We feel incredibly grateful to have Dr. Lisel join our team," said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. "She truly listens to her patients and works together with them to achieve their dental and overall goals, which makes her a perfect addition to our caring and dedicated team. We look forward to growing together and changing many lives through dentistry."



Dr. Lisel earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) summa cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, after receiving her Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) summa cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania. She is an active member of the American Dental Association and PENN Alumni Association.



Dr. Lisel has been a practicing general dentist for the past eight and a half years, with the last three years spent practicing in Boston. Boston magazine has recognized Dr. Lisel in their Top Dentists issues for three consecutive years 2017, 2018 and 2019. Doctors receiving this distinction were voted by their peers.



Dr. Lisel knew from a young age that she was interested in becoming a dentist, after visiting her general dentist for routine check-ups and after having braces. At each visit she watched and observed, and was fascinated to learn that individuals in this profession can help others feel better, make them smile, and help bring back their self confidence. She enjoys all aspects of dentistry and is committed to ensuring that each patient she comes into contact with leaves happy and content. Her greatest satisfaction is in knowing that she is able to help patients through restorative dentistry, which helps them feel better and helps restore their self confidence.



Originally from Port of Spain, Trinidad, where she was born, raised and received her education through secondary school, Dr. Lisel has lived in Philadelphia and Boston. She recently relocated to Florida with her husband, who is an ER physician, their two children and their cat.



During her spare time, Dr. Lisel enjoys baking, biking, dancing, music, swimming, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She loves to travel, and enjoys learning about different people and cultures.



The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.



Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.



News Source: Spodak Dental Group

Related link: https://www.spodakdental.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.