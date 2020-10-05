NEWS: Artisan Dental Becomes the 1st Carbon Neutral Dental Practice in the United States

MADISON, Wis., Oct 05, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Dental, based in Madison, Wisconsin has partnered with Carbon Credit Capital and GreenTrees to certify Artisan Dental as the first carbon neutral general dental practice in the United States. Artisan Dental now offsets 100% of its greenhouse gas emissions associated with the company's operation including team business travel, team member commutes, office energy, and procurement of all supplies and materials required to provide oral health care services.



Working with Carbon Credit Capital to measure and offset 100% of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations will be another significant step in Artisan Dental's sustainability journey. Artisan Dental will be purchasing carbon offset credits from the Green Tree's reforestation program in the Mississippi Valley. Green Trees' (ACRE-Advanced Carbon Restored Eco-system) program plants new forests to sequester carbon, restore bio-diversity, clean and restore watersheds through new eco-system creation on degraded lands throughout the Mississippi Valley.



Scott Andersen, co-owner and Director of Stakeholder Stewardship at Artisan Dental is excited about Artisan Dental's leadership within the dental industry, sharing, "Becoming carbon neutral is another key step in realizing our mission to serve all of the stakeholders connected to our business. The environment has always been one of Artisan Dental's most important stakeholders based on our appreciation of the wide range of ecological services the environment provides. We feel we have both a responsibility and opportunity to be good stewards of the environment we all enjoy and depend on."



Read our 2020 Impact Report: https://artisandentalmadison.com/impact-report/



About Artisan Dental:



Artisan Dental is a mission, vision, and values oriented general dental practice in Madison, Wisconsin. Artisan's mission is to optimize the health and happiness of our patients, team members, suppliers, community and the environment through exceptional quality care and sustainable business practices.



As part of an ongoing effort to enact its mission, Artisan Dental became Wisconsin a certified B Corporation in 2017. Artisan's business model has been recognized as a Wisconsin Force Positive Change, Dane County Small Business and multi-year "Best Places to Work" award winner.



Learn more at: https://artisandentalmadison.com



