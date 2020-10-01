NEWS: Matthew Wimmer, DMD is Now Offering Rapid Relief for Patients Who Snore

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct 01, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dr Matthew Wimmer is now offering Solea(R) Sleep, a new laser therapy that provides rapid relief for snoring. This simple, non-surgical procedure takes only 5 minutes to perform, and allows patients to return to their normal routine immediately after the office visit with little to no discomfort.



"With so many of the population that snores this addition to our Solea dental laser adds on an amazing service to offer our patients on top of the needle and anesthetic free dentistry we already preform with our lasers," says Dr. Wimmer. "With rapid relief of snoring in a non-invasive and oral appliance free manner everyones partners can finally sleep and be free of that pesky snoring that prevents them from getting a good night's sleep!"



Studies show that roughly 67% of adults snore. The primary source of snoring is the vibration that occurs when air flows past relaxed tissues in the soft palate (the muscular part of the roof of the mouth). These tissues can become even more relaxed with age or weight gain.



Solea Sleep uses ultra-low laser energy to tighten and stiffen collagen in the soft palate, reducing vibrations that cause people to snore. This quick, non-surgical treatment should provide relief for a year or longer.



Dr Matthew Wimmer is currently performing Solea Sleep procedures at their office on 5290 E. Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80122. For more information on Solea Sleep or other services offered, call (303) 794-6339 or visit https://www.matthewwimmerdmd.com/.



About Mathew Wimmer DMD



Our friendly staff has been in the office for many years and will help you in any way that they can. We offer a variety of dental treatment services including dental implants, crowns, bridges, and cosmetic dentistry. Our office can also cater to the needs of our anxious and fearful patients, Dr. Wimmer does most procedures with the Solea Dental laser allowing shot and anesthetic free procedures to alleviate your fears and provide a top-notch experience for your visit. Dr Wimmer is located at 5290 E. Arapahoe Rd in Centennial, Colorado. The office can be reached by phone at (303) 794-6339.



About Solea Sleep



Solea Sleep from Convergent Dental (www.convergentdental.com/) is an easy to administer protocol for use with the Solea all-tissue dental laser. It improves sleep quality by tightening the soft palate and reducing vibrations that cause patients to snore. Unlike surgical procedures that require long and painful recoveries, Solea Sleep is a non-surgical treatment that is completed in a single visit and allows patients to immediately return to their daily routines with little to no discomfort.



