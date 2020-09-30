NEWS: Top of Mind’s Surefire CRM Among Top Finishers in 2020 Digital Mortgage Demo Competition

ATLANTA, Ga., Sep 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, was named second runner up in the demo competition at Arizent's 2020 Digital Mortgage conference, held September 14-17. Now in its third year, the Digital Mortgage Innovation Challenge, sponsored by LendingTree, recognizes mortgage technologies that accelerate lenders' digital growth.



Top of Mind demonstrated how its Surefire CRM integrates with mortgage point-of-sale (POS) systems to improve loan application completion rates with features such as Power Calls and Power Messaging. In all, twenty-two companies entered the competition, including Black Knight, Salesforce and Radian. Top of Mind tied with fintech Blend as second runner up; HouseCanary was named runner up; and Moxtra earned the $5,000 grand prize.



The competition was judged by Will Adams, head of sales at LendingTree; Julian Hebron, founder of The Basis Point; and Austin Kilgore, director of digital lending at Javelin Strategy and Research. Each judge scored participants on a ten-point scale. Participants were ranked in order from highest- to lowest-scoring.



"Surefire CRM's recognition at this year's Digital Mortgage demo competition further confirms that Top of Mind's features resonate with on-the-ground mortgage executives and technology experts," said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. "We look forward to continuing our innovative momentum by strengthening partnerships and updating our platform with features that truly deepen the relationship between borrower and loan officer."



This award comes on the heels of other prominent industry recognition for Top of Mind. In March, the company's creative marketing campaigns took home platinum and gold in the 2020 AVA Digital Awards competition. Top of Mind went on to earn eight more platinum and gold awards for outstanding content at the 2020 Hermes Creative Awards in May. In June, Top of Mind placed among the world's top creators of video content in the 41st Annual Telly Awards, and in August, its Surefire CRM was named Product of the Year, Small Company division by Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, also known as "The Sammys."



About Top of Mind Networks:



Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry's most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind's SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, "set it and forget it" workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.



