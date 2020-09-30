NEWS: Strategic Benefits Advisors Makes List of Atlanta’s Top Employee Benefits and Compensation Companies for Second Year

ATLANTA, Ga., Sep 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- For a second consecutive year, independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) has been named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's list of the top 20 employee benefits and compensation companies in Atlanta.



SBA was recognized for being one of the Atlanta metro area's largest employers of benefits consultants. A trusted provider of benefits administration, implementation, re-engineering and consulting services for nearly two decades, SBA supports Fortune 500 companies and other mid- to large-sized organizations across North America with services ranging from plan design and administration to vendor searches to actuarial valuation. The firm's consultants average over 25 years of experience in the field.



"We are proud of SBA's consistent recognition as a top provider of employee benefits consulting," said SBA Co-Founder and Principal Andy Adams. "When large and mid-sized organizations need to fix problems, make changes or better manage their employee benefit programs, Strategic Benefits Advisors is the objective consultant they rely on to devise and implement practical solutions."



About Strategic Benefits Advisors



Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits challenges for clients ranging from 500 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 25 years in the field, SBA's team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.sba-inc.com/.



