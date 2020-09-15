NEWS: DISA Awards By Light Team $198.9M Cloud-Based Internet Isolation Production OTA

MCLEAN, Va., Sep 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC has been awarded a $198.9M, 5-year production Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for the Cloud-Based Internet Isolation (CBII) Program. By Light as the prime contractor for this OTA, with teammate Menlo Security, Inc., are together delivering this next-generation Isolation Platform to protect Department of Defense (DoD) networks worldwide.



Beginning in March 2019, By Light and Menlo worked closely with the DISA CBII Program Management Office (PMO) to design and implement the CBII prototype capability which eliminates most web-based threats such as drive-by-downloads. This technology removes the browsing process from the desktop and moves it to the cloud, effectively creating an "air gap" between the internet and enterprise networks. The successful implementation of this effort will directly enhance military and civilian personnel's ability to defend the DoD Information Network (DODIN).



According to Bob Donahue, By Light CEO, "This win culminates more than 18 months of working closely with Menlo, DISA, and its Mission Partners to shape the commercial application of Menlo's Global Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG) to improve DoD's information security posture for those entities conducting business across the Internet. Our CBII solution improves the security posture of the network, will scale to meet DoD needs, is easy to deploy and manage, and optimizes and reduces bandwidth - thereby extending the life of the network."



"This isolation technology allows enterprises to separate their network from the public web while providing users seamless access to the internet with a native browser experience," says Joe Boyd, By Light VP and CBII Program Manager. "Within the cloud native architecture, all components scale horizontally. You couple this with global availability, anytime/anywhere access, always-on cloud with failover between regions, instant on-boarding of users, 24x7x365 operations support, and what you get is an enterprise-class cybersecurity capability virtually eliminating internet browsing threats traversing the Internet Access Points (IAPs) while also optimizing and reducing bandwidth utilization."



"We're truly humbled to partner with By Light on this groundbreaking program with DISA," said Poornima DeBolle, Chief Product Officer, Menlo Security. "Our partnership with the By Light team and the CBII Program Management Office (PMO) is a true testament to the value of the Menlo Security 'Isolation Core' architecture to deliver on their security and scalability needs to help defend the users of the DoD Information Network (DODIN)."



About By Light



By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other US Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government.



For more information, visit https://www.bylight.com/.



About Menlo Security



Menlo Security, Inc., delivers security without compromise and helps enterprises achieve digital transformation to leverage the full benefits of the cloud. Its solutions are built on the world's first and only Isolation CoreTM, which delivers 100 percent protection against web and email threats. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Menlo Security is trusted by eight of the ten largest banks in the world, critical infrastructure, and large government agencies. It is backed by General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Engineering Capital, Osage University Partners, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JP Morgan Chase. For more information, ask@menlosecurity.com



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0915s2p-bylight-menlo-300dpi.jpg



News Source: By Light Professional IT Services

Related link: https://www.bylight.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.