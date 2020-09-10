NEWS: Pompano Beach CRA Announces a Special McNab House Presentation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sep 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Pompano Beach residents are encouraged to attend a special presentation about the McNab House & Botanical Gardens during a virtual Pompano Beach CRA meeting on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. The presentation will introduce Randy Hollingworth, Director of Landscape Architecture, Planning and Urban Design from the award-winning, international firm Bermello, Ajamil and Partners (B&A).



Hollingworth will explore potential concepts generally found in botanical gardens based upon his extensive experience in creating outstanding public parks and open spaces.



To view the meeting please visit, https://bit.ly/35mPz30.



"Randy will be discussing a variety of space-compatible elements for potential inclusion in a botanical garden. This phase begins with a clean slate and no preconceived notions," said Nguyen Tran, Pompano Beach CRA Director. "We are excited to share the possibilities and to launch the public input workshops."



The McNab House, built in 1926, was moved from its original location on Atlantic Boulevard, when the owners sold the land for development. With the support of the Pompano Beach Historical Society, the Pompano Beach CRA saved the historic home, moving it several blocks to McNab Park, with the vision of transforming the home into a restaurant and the surrounding land into a botanical garden. The goal of the McNab House and Botanical Gardens project is to continue economic growth with the East CRA and Atlantic Boulevard corridor. Activation of the park will encourage more pedestrian activity and create a unique attraction with park elements for residents and visitors to enjoy.



"There is tremendous potential for the McNab House & Botanical Gardens to become a premiere attraction in Broward County," explained Hollingworth, who is a Partner at B&A, the Miami-based firm that is contracted to design the botanical garden. "During this presentation, we will not be focusing on specifics, instead exploring an array of visual concepts that have been successfully implemented in similarly-sized urban parks and open spaces. I join this project with no preconceived notions, just stunning possibilities. And I look forward to robust public input leading to the creation of an amenity-filled botanical garden."



The Pompano Beach CRA offered multiple public meeting opportunities during Phase 1 and is tentatively targeting November 2020 for an initial community stakeholder meeting to discuss the design process.



About the Pompano Beach CRA:



The City of Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) was created in 1989. It has two dependent districts: Northwest CRA and East CRA established by City government for the purpose of carrying out redevelopment activities that include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the economic health of an area, and encouraging public and private investments in a CRA district.



The Northwest CRA District covers an area of about 3,084 acres encompassing a large part of the western portion of the City between Atlantic Boulevard and Copans Road generally west of Dixie Highway. The Pompano Beach CRA is funded through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The funds are collected as property values increase and a portion of that increase is captured by the Agency. TIF raises revenue for redevelopment efforts without raising taxes.



For more information https://pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/cra



