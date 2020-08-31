NEWS: Spodak Dental Group Celebrates National Gum Care Month with Complimentary LANAP® Consultations

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- September is National Gum Care Month and, in an effort to help local community members diagnose and treat their gum disease, Dr. Tiffany Dudley and Spodak Dental Group are offering complimentary virtual LANAP(R) (laser assisted new attachment procedure) consultations.



According to recent findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), half of Americans aged 30 or older have periodontitis, which is the more advanced form of periodontal disease. This equals roughly 65 million Americans.



"We're excited to be able to offer our patients technologically-advanced treatment options, including the LANAP protocol," said Dr. Tiffany Dudley, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. "This laser-based option for treating gum disease affords patients not only a painless and predictable result, but also allows for no aesthetic changes to their smile and minimal disruptions to their lifestyle."



Periodontal disease, also known as periodontitis or gum disease, is a serious infection of the gums that damages soft tissue. Without treatment, the bacteria can eat away and destroy the bone that supports the teeth, which can lead to tooth loss. Signs and symptoms of periodontal disease can include swollen or puffy gums, pain when eating, pus between teeth and gums, gums that bleed easily, and more. By not diagnosing and treating the disease, patients put themselves at serious risk for developing other systemic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer's disease and stroke.



The LANAP(R) protocol is a patient-friendly treatment for gum disease, and is the only FDA-cleared laser treatment proven to regenerate bone loss caused by gum disease with a "No Cut, No Sew, No Fear" approach. While traditional therapy involves cutting and sewing of the gums, the LANAP(R) protocol is a viable and highly successful option for patients who want to avoid painful surgery and instead prefer a minimally invasive procedure with little pain or discomfort.



Because the LANAP(R) laser can distinguish between diseased and healthy tissue, Dr. Dudley is able to remove only diseased tissue and kill the living bacteria without damaging healthy gums, tooth or bone tissue. Treatment can be done in one day, with one four-hour appointment in the Spodak Dental Group state-of-the-art office.



Dr. Dudley strongly urges patients with gum disease to seek treatment as soon as they can. The earlier laser dentistry services are received, the more positive the outcome.



To schedule a complimentary, 30-minute virtual LANAP consultation, please visit http://www.sdgvirtual.com/.



About Spodak Dental



The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information.



